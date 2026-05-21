Dolphins still have a massive black cloud hanging over their offseason

Throughout the offseason, fans have been wondering how the Miami Dolphins were going to be competitive in 2026. The youngest team in the league has a lot of inexperience. That will be a benefit for Jeff Hafley as he can now mold them into what he wants.

The Dolphins addressed the offensive line with Kadyn Proctor and D.J. Campbell. They brought in Jamaree Salyer to compete for a starting job at guard. At linebacker, they added Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis to pair with Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson.

Even as bad as the WR unit appeared, the additions of TuTu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, and three rookies make the unit better; even the tight end spot isn't super horrible. Then there is the secondary, and it is here that the team may struggle without more notable reinforcements.

Miami Dolphins secondary is a massive black hole of questions without answers

The Dolphins said they were not overly concerned about the corner position in the draft. They took Chris Johnson in round one, but didn't add another during the draft, surprisingly. They did add safety help, but that was on day three.

Johnson should be fine on the boundary, but who is playing on the other side? Storm Duck? Duck was injured most of last season and has yet to show the level he can play at. JuJu Brents is a player that Hafley mentioned as a player he likes.

The most likely players to make the roster are Duck, Brents, Ethan Bonner, Johnson, Jason Marshall, and maybe A.J. Green.

At safety, the Dolphins are relying on Zayne Anderson, who has primarily played special teams, Jordan Tolbert, and Dante Trader. Lonnie Johnson will enter his 8th NFL season this year, but in 90-plus game appearances, he has only 22 starts. All but three came in his first three NFL seasons. Miami drafted Michael Taaffe to add depth.

None of those names strikes fear into opposing offenses. The Dolphins addressed the secondary with Johnson, but this unit will struggle throughout the season. Aside from the rookies, there aren't enough starting-quality players on the roster at either safety or corner.

Miami will have some turbulent times ahead, but staying competitive will require players to play above their experience. That might be too much to ask.