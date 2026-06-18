Dolphins' Supplemental Draft history is tied to one painful outcome

There has been a lot of chatter and speculation about what the Miami Dolphins will do when the NFL holds its Supplemental Draft at the end of July. The only prospect who will be available is Brendan Sorsby, the controversial quarterback who is now known for a gambling scandal that precipitated his need to enter the NFL using the rarely relevant "bonus" draft.

Dolphins fans are getting hyped on the prospect who many consider a first-round talent. Media members, in particular, have been hyping the kid's talent despite the off-field concerns.

The 2027 draft class is expected to be one of the best in recent years, including the QB position. For that reason, many believe the Dolphins will not be interested in using a 2027 draft pick to take him. Dolphins fans wondering what Miami's past history is with the Supplemental Draft won't find much, but there is one example to pull from, and it's not a great one.

Miami Dolphins have only drafted one player in the Supplemental Draft

In 2005, the Dolphins needed defensive help, specifically at defensive tackle. Following the draft, there were questions about the eligibility status of the USC DT, Manuel Wright. With an unknown NCAA future, Wright opted for the Supplemental Draft, and the Dolphins took him.

Miami spent a 5th-round pick on the promising prospect, but it didn't work out in their favor. Wright played in only three games for the Dolphins that season. He registered four combined tackles, one sack, and was off the roster a year later. After six games in 2006 with the Giants, Wright was out of the NFL.

While Randy Mueller gets the blame for making the pick, it was Nick Saban who was calling the shots that year. He already drafted Ronnie Brown second overall and then Matt Roth and Channing Crowder with his next two picks. Wright wasn't able to make an impact.

Throughout history, there have been excellent supplemental draft picks. Bernie Kosar and Ahmad Brooks stand out.

46 players have been selected in the supplemental draft in the history of the NFL. Seven of them have made the Pro Bowl, but only one, Chris Carter, made the Hall of Fame.

It's unclear what kind of QB Sorsby will become, but those who believe the Dolphins will draft him should think again. The chances are remote that they will use a 2027 draft pick to take him unless he falls into the later rounds. That continues to appear unlikely given the hoopla around his inclusion in the draft.