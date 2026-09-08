Dolphins team captains prove the obvious choices were right all along

The start of the Miami Dolphins' regular season is less than a week away. There are unanswered questions amidst a rebuild the likes of which have only been seen once in 20 years. On Monday, the Dolphins revealed the players who would help lead them on this journey.

There has been a lot of discussion in the media and from fans on social platforms as to who would be this year's team captains. There was a pretty good idea, but now we know for certain. The Dolphins released the names Monday afternoon.

Our 2026 Captains 🐬 pic.twitter.com/mLO5sYt1ak — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 7, 2026

Miami Dolphins lean heavily on the Jon-Eric Sullivan "Pillars of their foundation"

There are no surprises when it comes to the players named team captains. They are the backbone of the roster, the players who have shown leadership throughout the entire offseason, training camp, and now into the regular season.

Aaron Brewer

De'Von Achane

Jordyn Brooks

Patrick Paul

Zach Sieler

Malik Willis

If there is one player who is a surprise, it's Patrick Paul. The Dolphins' left tackle is starting to come into his own in the league. Ahead of the 2025 season, Austin Jackson was the guy that the offensive linemen had turned to, but the emergence of Paul is a great sign for the future.

Head coach Jeff Hafley believes they have earned their opportunity through the leadership qualities that they have shown throughout the offseason.

"I'm excited," Hafley said. "I think they deserve it. They have shown their ability to lead."

There was little doubt that Willis would be a captain. The QB has shown more than just leadership; instead, he has taken the team onto his shoulders and is giving the team someone to look to when things go south.

The Dolphins only have two defensive captains. Brooks and Sieler are the unquestioned leaders on defense.

Jon-Eric Sullivan said that he was building around the four pillars of his roster. He named Achane, Brooks, Brewer, and Paul; all four are now captains. It's a strong statement from the roster to follow his lead. It's a buy-in to the culture the Dolphins are hoping to build.

It will also be these six players who will need to keep the team motivated throughout the season. Miami likely isn't going to finish the year with a winning record, and wins could be tough to come by. Keeping the players focused on the fundamentals and pointed in the right direction will take more than just the coaching staff.