Dolphins listed as a top fit for 2024 Heisman Trophy candidate
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins season finally comes to a close, speculation will ramp up about who should be their top draft pick. There are many needs on the roster, but the biggest question is who will make the draft pick.
If Miami wants to dismiss their needs in the secondary, at linebacker, and at guard, then drafting a blue-chip player that would likely be considered a BPA, best player available, would make sense. It is a luxury that this team may not be able to afford.
That being said, the notion of Miami landing running back prospect Ashton Jeanty would be a home run draft pick that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier desperately needs.
Adding more intrigue to the possibility of Jeanty landing with Miami is Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who recently listed the Dolphins as a top potential landing spot for the Boise State running back.
Recently, we hypothesized that a player like Jeanty would be a great fit, but the problem remains Grier has dug himself a hole with his draft needs.
He doesn't have the cap space to afford to fill all of the holes on the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball so his draft picks will need to be used to fill those holes. Running back isn't a hole.
Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect draft pick for the Miami Dolphins if they could afford luxury
Miami has invested in running backs with mid-round selections. They took De'Von Achane two years ago and Jaylen Wright this past April. Miami still lacks that power runner to offset the Dolphins' two speed guys.
This year will likely be the last for Jeff Wilson, and there is growing speculation around social media that Raheem Mostert's time with Miami may be coming to an end after the 2024 season as well. If that were to happen, drafting Jeanty might make more sense.
Unfortunately, Miami is not in a position to draft a running back this year, and they can thank the oversight by the man who makes those decisions, but when you fail to fill gaps in your roster and reach for guys like Cam Smith, it comes back to haunt you.