Miami Dolphins' top free agent target has become painfully obvious

Kendall Fuller is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins, and it leaves a pretty big hole on opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

Fuller had a down year in 2024, dealt with injuries, and had money available for the Dolphins to trim some cap space. Now, they have to spend some of that money and more to replace him.

Cornerback wasn't supposed to be a huge problem for the Dolphins this offseason but there had been a lot of speculation surrounding Fuller's return. With his release, the need for a corner becomes a lot more glaring.

The Dolphins could use a draft pick on a corner, and if they are expecting to use a first or second-round selection on one, there are only a handful of options that could step in and start immediately. It would not sit well with fans if they were forced to watch Chris Grier draft yet another cornerback on day one or two.

Will Johnson - Michigan

Benjamin Morrison - Notre Dame

Jahde Barron - Texas

Miami would be better off drafting a mid-round corner and that is what many expect they will do but it won't solve their cornerback issues this year if that is the route they go. Their in-house options are not very good, however.

Kader Kohou - Restricted free agent

Strom Duck - Started three games in 2024 but still raw.

Cam Smith - Former second-round pick that has yet to show he is NFL ready.

Ethan Bonner - Hyped 2024 preseason led to a year on the weekly inactive list.

The Dolphins' best chance to replace Kendall Fuller's is in free agency

Cornerbacks are no longer cheap and the Dolphins can't afford to be cheap to fill Fuller's role. The problem is they may have no choice but to bargain shop. Grier could take a page off the Calais Campbell playbook and look for an aging veteran trying to get one more year in before retirement but that isn't going to make the Dolphins better.

At this point, with weeks left until free agency begins, it's hard to determine what the market will be free agent cornerbacks in terms of salary. We can assume the Dolphins won't go big, given their limitations in spending, and they can't go bottom of the barrel either. Here are a few players that could fill a major need on defense.

Asante Samuel, Jr's 2024 injuries could keep his price down for the Dolphins

Samuel hit the NFL with high expectations but so far his play has been more average than great. There is a lot of talent that has not been pulled from the still-young corner. A better system and better coaching will serve him well. Samuel only played in four games last year, and that could keep his price tag lower and draw interest from Grier, but make no mistake, Samuel won't be a bargain by traditional standards.

Byron Murphy Jr. will cost the Dolphins but could pay dividends

Murphy had six interceptions in 2024; the Dolphins had four the entire year. Brian Flores coached Murphy the last two seasons and got a lof of production out of him. Anthony Weaver doesn't run the same level of aggressiveness in his system but Murphy would be a good fit in the secondary if the price can be worked out.

Stephon Gilmore could be the secondary's version of Calais Campbell

When Campbell was signed last year, everyone wanted to know how much more gas he had left in his tank. The same can be said about Gilmore. Long beyond what should be the end of his career, Gilmore is still playing well despite his age. 13 years in the NFL and he is still consistent and more importantly, available. Gilmore has only missed three games in the last three years.

Paulson Adebo needs to prove his value and in Miami he would get that chance

Adebo should have had the 2024 season to shine but instead he broke his leg and missed the opoortunity to put his name on the tongues of other teams. He will hit free agency this year unless the Saints re-sign him. The Dolphins could get him on a one-year deal should the market for him not be what is expected. There are questions about his return from the injury and the lack of quality snaps as a starter, but there is a lot of talent waiting to be brought out.

