Tyreek Hill’s reaction to Chris Grier’s exit may say more than fans realize

If there is a player on the Miami Dolphins roster who should be crying about Chris Grier's departure, it's Tyreek Hill. Grier did, after all, make him one of the wealthiest men in the NFL.

Hill's future with the Dolphins is unclear, but most believe he will leave the Dolphins after the season. On Friday, shortly after the news broke, Hill took to his personal X account to share his thoughts in the simplest of ways.

😔 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 31, 2025

Tyreek Hill should be sad that Chris Grier is leaving the Miami Dolphins, as his well just ran dry

Grier didn't just give Hill a huge contract after he traded for him; he gave him more money twice during his time here. Hill isn't likely to remain with the Dolphins regardless of whether or not Grier was fired, but it just became a lot clearer that his NFL future is elsewhere.

Players haven't yet taken to social media to voice their own reactions. Hill is injured and thus not practicing. The Dolphins were at the facility today when the news broke.

Over the course of Grier's career, he has spent a significant amount of money on high-profile free agents who have not worked out. It's nothing new for the Dolphins.

The biggest question is, will things change? That depends on what Stephen Ross does with the vacancy. Keeping Marvin Allen or Champ Kelly in the role may not be what fans want, but it isn't their decision.

With the NFL trade deadline now down to days, Hill won't be traded, but his future will need to be decided by the start of the new league year sometime in early March 2026.

The Dolphins have little hope of trading him, as he will not be cleared by then to resume practicing. Their only decision will be to release him, likely as a post-June 1st release.