Dolphins' Tyreek Hill replacement is already becoming crystal clear

The Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves through the NFL on Monday morning when they announced that multiple star veterans will be released this offseason. Among them was wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill's departure from Miami has seemed inevitable for years now, as the receiver has gone through multiple stages of trade drama and apparent dissatisfaction with the state of the team. Now, his time with the Dolphins has ended with a thud, as he hits the open market on the heels of an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

Without Hill in the building, the Dolphins suddenly have a glaring need at receiver. They could try to use some of their newfound cap space to address the problem, but with so many other holes and the looming question of what to do with Tua Tagovailoa, money is still tight in Miami. Instead, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan could find a replacement for the speedy receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. If he goes that route, Notre Dame prospect Malachi Fields would be an intriguing fit.

Malachi Fields could be Miami Dolphins' perfect Tyreek Hill replacement

With a new regime in place, the Dolphins may want to stray away from the previous mantra of prioritizing speed over all else. Still, the value that Hill brought to the team as a field-stretcher needs to be replaced. If Miami can't threaten teams over the top, defenses will be able to play more aggressive coverages, limiting the open areas for players like De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle to take advantage of.

Fields is a different kind of deep threat, but he would help fill the void left by Hill's departure. At 6'4" and 218 pounds, the Notre Dame receiver is one of the best receiver prospects in the upcoming draft class. He is excellent at tracking the ball in the air, often making highlight catches down the field. He impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, pushing his draft stock to an all-time high.

The Dolphins likely wouldn't spend a first-round pick on the receiver position. They still need to rebuild their defense and their offensive line, not to mention finding a new quarterback. But if Fields is still on the board early in the second round, it would be hard to pass up on the opportunity to draft him. The Notre Dame wideout could be the quick fix to losing Hill that the offense needs to stay competitive in 2026 and beyond.