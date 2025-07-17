Tyreek Hill trade door just cracked open after sudden NFL bombshell

The NFL is a strange place, and the business behind the scenes is often just as odd. One minute you are getting ready to hit training camp, and the next you are gone.



The Miami Dolphins know a thing or two about unexpected change. They have watched as Ricky Williams abruptly retired before the start of the season and last year learned a valuable lesson when Shaquil Barrett opted to retire days before the start of camp.

Miami isn't dealing with that this year, but the Los Angeles Chargers are getting an idea of what it feels like after star receiver Mike Williams opted to call it a career on Thursday.

The Chargers are seriously lacking in the receiver department, and this is another blow to the unit. Jalen Raegor has experience, but is far from reliable, and Ladd McConkey is entering only his 2nd season. Is there an opportunity to trade Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill would fit well with the Los Angeles Chargers if the Miami Dolphins are willing to deal him

There are no rumors that Los Angeles would want Hill on their team or that they have reached out. The announcement regarding the Williams' decision is fresh.

The Chargers, however, do make sense for Hill should the Dolphins be called. They have a lot of cap space, a reason why Jalen Ramsey was often a name mentioned, and a clear need.

Hill has been at the center of quite a few trade speculations this offseason, so naturally, another isn't a big deal.

Miami would be smart to move him if an offer were made. They are clearly heading toward a rebuild of some kind, and Hill won't be part of the larger picture beyond this season.

The Dolphins believe they can win this year, and they have pieces on the roster that could help that happen, but at some point, they also need to realize they don't have all of the pieces in place, and that could be their undoing as the year progresses. If it does, a guy like Hill becomes expendable.

It needs to be repeated, there are no rumors or speculation that point to a departure of any kind regarding Hill, but if the Dolphins were smart, they would at least take the call and consider it.

More Dolphins News and Analysis