The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes to their roster during the 2026 offseason. From financial management decisions to a major youth movement, the Dolphins also made moves that few thought were going to happen.

One of those decisions came with the decision to part ways with fullback Alec Ingold. The former Dolphins FB was everything a team wanted in a player at that position. He was physical, had a great attitude, and was team-first, but ultimately, he didn't want to take less than what he was making.

In the end, Jon-Eric Sullivan was the beneficiary. After the draft concluded, rookie fullback DJ Herman was signed, and so far, he is showing he has as much value to the offense as any other rookie on the team.

Miami Dolphins hit a home run by signing DJ Herman as an undrafted free agent

The Dolphins needed a fullback, but frankly, no one expected the position to be a priority given the roster needs. Herman had a good camp, but it was far more likely he would be waived in the final cuts and then join the practice squad. That didn't happen. Instead, he made the 53 and has been starting since day one.

Statistically, Herman isn't going to impress anyone. Entering Week 10, he had just three targets and one reception. He added one against the Colts. On the ground, he hasn't recorded a rush all year.

His value, however, has been in his blocking. Around the team, Herman is called "The Hermanator." On offense or special teams, Herman is showing a versatility many didn't expect. He has taken 46% of the snaps on special teams and has been one of the few bright spots. On offense, he has taken just 36% of the snaps, but continues to make his presence felt when he is.

In Week 10, Herman had another quiet yet consistently good game. His blocking at the second level was impressive, as he was able to clear linebackers off the Dolphins' running back. With a wrecking ball mentality, the youngster continues to make himself a physical presence.

The future for the youngster is bright. The Dolphins have found a fullback to replace Ingold; now they just need to get him more involved on offense. As he continues to develop, there should be more opportunity for FB screens and short-yardage plays, but it's clear after 10 weeks that Herman's money is going to be made by his physicality. Unless they try to make him a kickoff specialist...which was actually floated by the media.