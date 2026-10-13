Dolphins waste little time getting into bye week work with several moves

The Miami Dolphins are practicing this week, light practices only, but still working. They will get their allotted time off before returning next week to prepare for the Jets. The coaching staff won't be taking much time off, however.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins began making a few minor changes to the roster. They released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad to add QB Brady Cook back to the team. That is an interesting development, considering the news about Jaylen Wright that surfaced on Tuesday as well.

Wright has been reported to be in a walking boot at today's practice, per the media in attendance. Given the fact they have two weeks before their next game, it is a mild concern, but he has missed time due to the foot injury. Looking at this makes you wonder why Hunter would have been released.

Miami Dolphins roster may go through more changes in the next few days

The Dolphins are planning to do something. We just don't know what yet. Miami worked out former Kansas CB Cobee Bryant on Tuesday. Bryant played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 after going undrafted. The Dolphins haven't decided on him yet, but they released WR Ryan Miller.

But what should Dolphins fans expect in the coming days? First, we have to know what Wright's situation is. The Dolphins can't afford to go with only Ollie Gordon II and Carlos Washington Jr. at running back. Could they bring Hunter back to the 53-man roster? No, if they were going to do that, they wouldn't have cut him first.

There are not many options in free agency, but maybe Wright's injury isn't that bad.

As for the WR room, Miller's release could be a good indication that Miami is close to getting Caleb Douglas back. Once that happens, it was likely that one of the WRs would be gone; Miller is likely to be added to the practice squad if he doesn't find a home elsewhere.

Of course, there is all the trade talk as the November 10th deadline approaches. Adam Schefter was on the Pat McAfee show and asked himself who would be available on their roster. His answer to his own question?

"Most of the players, if somebody wants them."

"The teams that you look at are the teams that aren't winning that can shed salaries and pickup draft picks..



I would look at the Dolphins, Chargers, Titans, and Cardinals" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/ZO6om2KZqP pic.twitter.com/5tqEnIZLx7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2026

Fans want to know who those players are. We have already surmised the potential of Austin Jackson and Zach Sieler being moved, but what about JuJu Brents or Greg Dulcich? What about Jalen Tolbert or Malik Washington? That's probably the level of talent that the Dolphins would be called about, and that doesn't really move the compensation needle.

Right now, the only player not named above who might have value is Gordon, but there is no way Jon-Eric Sullivan eliminates the brightest spot of his offense for the minimal return he would bring. Regardless, Miami is a team to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.