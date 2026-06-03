Dolphins waste no time making long-awaited moves after cap relief arrives

The Miami Dolphins may not be in a position to make massive moves like the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett or their rival New England Patriots trading for A.J. Brown, but that doesn't mean the start of June didn't bring great news for fans.

Miami received $20 million in cap relief thanks to designating Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa as post June 1 cuts, and that money allowed them to finally begin signing their hefty 13-player 2026 draft class. 10 of the 13, to be exact.

We have signed 10 draft picks



Read more ⬇️ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 2, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Will Kacmarek, Trey Moore, Kyle Louis, Kevin Coleman, Michael Taffe, DJ Campbell, and Max Lleweyllyn have all signed their rookie contracts, leaving just Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, and Seydou Traore to be signed before the start of the season.

The Miami Dolphins finally get to lock up their rookie class after cap constraints are lifted

It may sound silly to call signing their draft class a big deal, but Miami was in a rare situation. Their dismantling of the bloated roster left behind by former general manager and current Lions executive Chris Grier (good luck with that, Detroit) left new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan without the cap space to sign his rookies after the draft.

When you hear stories of rookies not signing their deal until June or July, it's often due to contract language or some other grievance, which is why Miami's situation is unique. Clearly, many of their rookies were ready to sign on the dotted line; they just literally couldn't until now.

That being said, the three players who weren't a part of that 10-man signing spree will now have the spotlight shining on them. Fans shouldn't be worried quite yet, however, as head coach Jeff Hafley said on Tuesday that they had perfect attendance on the first day of mandatory minicamp.

If one of Proctor, Johnson, or Traore plans to hold out for any reason, they haven't done it yet. I expect that all three of them will join the rest of their fellow rookies and sign their deals sooner rather than later. They can then focus on trying to become the core pieces of the Dolphins' latest rebuild.