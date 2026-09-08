Dolphins' Week 1 depth chart is absolute proof they're betting on youth

The Miami Dolphins, like every other NFL team, had to release a depth chart prior to the start of meaningless preseason games. This week, teams have to release their actual depth chart with the season starting this week.

Normally, nothing major would show up that would surprise anyone, but for the Dolphins, this first one is proof of their commitment not just to youth, but to their rookie class. Five of the 13 players selected are listed as starters, as well as one undrafted rookie.

For Miami, this is nearly an unprecedented start to a season. It shows the Dolphins truly believe that the rookies and the youth are the building blocks for their future.

Miami Dolphins first regular season depth chart leans heavily on inexperienced players

4 rookie starters on offense

The Dolphins will start Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and D.J. Herman. Herman will serve as the team's fullback, while the boundary receivers will be the two third-round rookies.

Bell's return has been nothing short of incredible. Fans will be keeping a close eye on him throughout the season. Many believe he could have easily been a first- or second-round draft pick had he not been hurt. His accelerated recovery is nearly unfathomable. He suffered an ACL tear last November. Now he is an NFL starter.

Both Bell and Douglas earned the starting jobs over newcomer Ryan Miller and veteran Jalen Tolbert.

In the slot will be Malik Washington, who is listed as the third starting WR. Washington developed good chemistry with Malik Willis over training camp and has looked better than he has in his career thus far.

There was never a question about Kadyn Proctor starting. The first pick of the Jon-Eric Sullivan era only had one question: where would he start? As expected, and as has been the case throughout camp, he is the starting left guard.

Other offensive notables

Caedan Wallace, whom Miami traded with New England for, is listed as the second-team left guard and tackle. Rookie D.J. Campbell is a third-team depth option.

Will Kacmarek will start his NFL career as the number two tight end, with Seydou Traore and Justin Joly making up the final two on the depth chart. Miami will have three drafted rookies making up that particular unit. Joly was drafted in the 5th round by the Broncos, who released him during final cuts.

2 rookie starters on defense

We could ask you to guess, but what's the point? Jacob Rodriguez has been so good that the Dolphins released Tyrel Dodson. His being named a starter isn't surprising at all.

On the back end of the defense, first-round pick Chris Johnson will start his NFL career as a nickelback. Johnson will eventually become a boundary corner, but for now, Jeff Hafley likes his versatility because it gives him more flexibility with the defensive game plan.

From his nickel spot, Johnson will be more effective. This week, he will carry the coverage burden of tight end Brock Bowers.

Other defensive notables

Kyle Louis is now listed as a safety. Don't be surprised if he moves into more of a nickel role as well. With his vision of the field, Louis can do more damage from the secondary. He will start number two on the depth chart behind behing Dante Trader Jr., while fellow rookie Michael Taaffe takes the second spot behind Zayne Anderson.

The cornerback position is worse than fans thought. Marshall and JuJu Brents will take the boundary, but only Marcellas Dial Jr. is listed as a backup. Recent waiver claim Reese Taylor is listed as a backup nickel. It probably doesn't mean much, as they are all interchangeable, but the lack of depth is noticeable.

Also, as expected, Josh Uche will line up opposite Chop Robinson on the edge, and Jordan Phillips will take over for the injured Kenneth Grant.