Week 2 of the NFL has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their two-week trip out west. After a loss to the Raiders, Miami won't find it any easier in Week 2 against the 49ers.

For the most part, the 49ers are relatively healthy, at least as far as their skill players and starters are concerned. The Dolphins are banged up, but they too are not horribly bad. The two biggest names that will miss Sunday we already know about.

Chop Robinson and Ronnie Harrison Jr. were ruled out by Jeff Hafley earlier this week. Robinson is in the concussion protocol after an incident in practice. Harrison will miss this week with a hamstring injury. But others will be inactive as well.

Miami Dolphins inactive list surprises no one ahead of Week 2

Brady Cook will miss his second week in a row serving as the emergency 3rd quarterback. He will spend the entire season on this list until he is actually needed. Hopefully that will not happen.

As for the rest of the inactives, they remain mostly the same this week.

WR Jalen Tolbert

TE Justin Joly

OG D.J. Campbell

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

EDGE Chop Robinson

The needs on the 53 this week don't align with those players being on the active roster. Miami has activated Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn from the practice squad. This will be the 2nd week for Ferrell and the first for Llewellyn.

It will be fun to watch the rookie get some real game reps. Given the depth at the position, Llewellyn could see an interesting number of snaps. He should expect to see special teams reps, but also a limited number of defensive snaps.

Of those players who were inactive last week, at least two had a slim chance of being active. Long snapper Tucker Addington is questionable with a shoulder injury, but he looks ready to go with him being active this week.

Tolbert could add value to the WR unit and return game, but he remains a healthy scratch. Last week, Ryan Miller was active, and he didn't make an impact on the offense. Hafley could swap the two eventually. Campbell, on the other hand, will likely need an injury ahead of him to get a hat on game day any time soon.

Reese Taylor gets the nod this week over Marcellas Dial Jr., but don't expect him to see the field much unless there is an injury in the corner room.