Dolphins Week 3 inactive list for home opener against the Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first win of the 2026 season and are hoping that a home game will help them achieve that.

Miami is back home after a two-week trip out west, but the task isn't going to be an easy one. Unfortunately, they may be without two of their contributors, including wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who injured his ankle last week in San Francisco.

Douglas was ruled out late last week by head coach Jeff Hafley. The coach did say that Chris Bell would be ready to go, and Chop Robinson, who missed last weekend, has been cleared to play as well. The news for Jaylen Wright, however, doesn't look good. He entered the weekend doubtful.

Miami Dolphins inactives force other players to step up against a good Chiefs team

We knew that Douglas was out, and we also knew that Brady Cook would again serve as the emergency third quarterback. With Wright doubtful all week and linebacker Robert Beal Jr. ruled out, this is who will be inactive for Miami on Sunday.

QB Brady Cook - emergency 3 QB

WR Caleb Douglas

RB Jaylen Wright

OG D.J. Campbell

CB Marcellus Dial Jr.

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

LB Robert Beal Jr.

Last week's list included the following.

WR Jalen Tolbert

TE Justin Joly

OG D.J. Campbell

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

EDGE Chop Robinson

With the injury to Douglas, Tolbert is active on Sunday for the first time. He will get a chance to show he can handle the workload. It's a tough position to be in, considering the Chiefs have a good secondary and shouldn't have too much of a problem with the Dolphins' receivers.

Bobby Slowik, as we said most of last week, has to get creative with his offensive scheme. He can't solely rely on the running game, but he can't press the corners either. Downfield shots will need to be taken to keep the front seven of their defense from stacking the box.

That could be the reason that tight end Justin Joly is making his NFL debut. The Dolphins need to get their tight ends involved, and that means having an extra on the field who is known as a pass catcher.

The Dolphins defense is going to enter the game relatively healthy, but the task won't be easy. Stopping Patrick Mahomes from running with the ball creates a problem. Travis Kelce's coverage is a problem, Rashee Rice poses a serious threat, and Xavier Worthy will provide a dual threat on the boundary.

If the Dolphins are going to win, the defense will be the catalyst. The Dolphins don't match up well with K.C., which once again leads the AFC West after missing the playoffs last season.