The Miami Dolphins are in Minnesota this week to face the Vikings and their blitz-happy defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. The Dolphins have been on the road for three of their first four games and will once again play against a team that has yet to lose a game.

The Dolphins' offense is expected to be under constant pressure from the Vikings' defenders, who lead the league in sacks and pressures. But there is still a chance for the Dolphins to make a statement.

After losing De'Von Achane in Week 3, the Dolphins will rely on a trio of running backs to carry them. Jaylen Wright will assume the starting job, with Ollie Gordon II providing relief. Miami signed Carlos Washington to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Not everyone, however, will be on the field.

Miami Dolphins Week 4 inactives include WR Caleb Douglas for a second week in a row

Miami elevated edge rusher Rodney McGraw and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the roster on Saturday. McGraw, a rookie, is hoping to bring more pressure and boundary containment to the defense. Miami remains the only team in the NFL that has not registered a sack.

Smith will join a defensive front that continues to get better against the run. They have held each of their last two running back opponents to under 100 yards, including the league leader Kenneth Walker.

Miami will be without Caleb Douglas, who injured his ankle in the team's Week 2 loss to the 49ers. They will also be without Robert Beal Jr., who missed last week's game as well. In Week 3, the Dolphins kept the following players inactive.

RB Jaylen Wright

WR Caleb Douglas

QB Brady Cook - Emergency 3rd QB

CB Marcellus Dial Jr.

LB Robert Beal Jr.

OT D.J. Campbell

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

The Dolphins will keep Cook as the emergency quarterback again this week, but the names on the list for Week 4 have changed slightly. Here are the inactives for Week 4.

Brady Cook

Caleb Douglas

Marcellus Dial

Robert Beal Jr.

D.J. Campbell

Chukwuebuka Godrick

Justin Joly

Rookie Justin Joly is back as a gameday inactive after zero offensive snaps and just five on special teams. It looks like he still has work to do before earning a consistent role after being picked up during cuts. The rest, as expected, remain the same.

The Dolphins and Vikings won't kick off until later on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to check back for a full official list of this week's players who will not play against Minnesota.