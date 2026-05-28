Dolphins won't have a problem seeing Patriots hit obstacle in A.J. Brown chase

The Miami Dolphins have used this offseason as a transition period, turning over a new leaf with Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan running the show. The New England Patriots are the defending AFC East champs en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

They are the team to beat in the AFC East going into 2026, so any disadvantage that comes their way is beneficial for Miami. New England's offseason has been less than ideal. They released Stefon Diggs after one year with the team, then had head coach Mike Vrabel thrown into the spotlight after being seen out with reporter Dianna Russini.

That has been a huge talking point around New England, and now it seems like their pursuit of receiver A.J. Brown isn't going to be as smooth sailing as many assumed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that the Patriots and Eagles don't have a deal in place, and things may take a while.

"The Patriots not willing to give up a first round pick as of right now, that means they’re not particularly close and that means there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future."

While the Patriots still seem to be the leader in the Brown sweepstakes, some crossroads are making it more difficult to agree to terms.

The Miami Dolphins can only laugh as Patriots hit a snag in trade talks with Eagles for A.J. Brown

It sounds like the Eagles are asking for a 2027 first-round pick, but New England isn't comfortable with that and seems to be offering a second-rounder instead. It's not a surprise that Philadelphia wants something for next year's draft, as that has been discussed as having generational potential.

Which is a reason why the Patriots are looking to hold on to that piece, but if that doesn't change, there's no guarantee a deal gets done. The Eagles have been very adamant that they want a first-round pick in exchange for Brown.

As everyone who follows the NFL knows, things can change on the fly. If someone comes in and offers Philadelphia a 2027 first-rounder, they can steal Brown right from under New England. With the odds of a deal increasing significantly post June 1, this is a topic that's worth keeping an eye on.

Throughout the offseason, it looked like it was a lock that Brown was headed to the Pats after June 1, but that isn't the case. Rapoport revealed that this could drag on for a while, and with it being a hated rival, the Dolphins have to like what they are seeing.

It's always a good day in Miami when your rival in New England hits a hurdle, and this Brown one is the latest one that should put a smile on the face of any Dolphins fan.