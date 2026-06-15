Dolphins' worst-case scenario in 2026 will leave fans torn

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to be interesting this year. With a revamped offensive line, a dynamic running back, and a quarterback who can get out of the pocket, they could surprise some teams and members of the media.

Fans want to win, but the reality of the Dolphins offense is that they are not likely to be good enough to string together enough victories to truly make the playoffs or compete for them. In fact, most believe the Dolphins' struggles will be so clear that a top-three draft pick in 2027 is within reach.

If the Dolphins are not going to challenge for the postseason, the trade-off in a rebuild year is a top draft pick, but in a worst-case scenario floated by PFN, the Dolphins might be just good enough to win enough games to land outside of the top five.

Miami Dolphins offense has the potential to be just good enough to miss golden opportunity

When you are rebuilding a roster with youth, draft picks are essential. A top draft pick is incredibly valuable, especially if a team is potentially looking to land a top player, including a quarterback.

That's the case in Miami. Win games, and you show grit and determination at the cost of a high draft pick. Fans want both, but they can't have both. The Dolphins' offense could prove to be just good enough, specifically Malik Willis.

If Willis struggles, the Dolphins can look to the draft to find his eventual replacement. This year's class is expected to be one of the best QB classes in years. If he plays average, the Dolphins may believe he can be their franchise solution and pass on a QB, or not have a shot to take the best one on the board.

Willis could show just enough to warrant hope, and that can be dangerous. The Dolphins can't afford to pass on a potential franchise quarterback because of average. On the other hand, if Willis plays well above expectations, then maybe it does make sense. In that scenario, the Dolphins will play themselves out of the top five.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley won't care. They want to win, but Dolphins fans hoping for a franchise QB that in the draft may be disappointed. For Miami, it is a worst-case scenario, because it would take a miracle for the Dolphins to challenge for the playoffs, and the only difference between a one-and-done playoff team and a team that isn't in the playoffs is draft position.

Fans will love the wins, but it will come with a cost. This year, Dolphins fans expect the worst, and they are ready for it.