Dolphins' young DTs are giving fans an unexpected reason for hope

The Miami Dolphins may have question marks on the defensive side of the ball, but the defensive interior could be surprisingly good in 2026. Through almost two weeks of camp, they could be arguably the most dominant unit on the team.

The biggest question is: can Kenneth Grant take a step forward after a shaky first season? If he does, the Dolphins will have two capable starters with a solid rotation of talent. Again, the second-year player, along with the other DT draft picks from last season, is showing far more than they did a year ago.

There may be a lot of "ifs" surrounding the front, but development this year is paramount. Taking the next step will set the Dolphins up for contention in 2027 or, at the latest, 2028. This is a solid unit that will only get better.

Kenneth Grant is the key to the Miami Dolphins' future success

On paper, there is a lot to like about Miami's defensive tackle room. Zach Sieler is a leader on defense, but also a proven performer. Behind Sieler and Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers showed considerable promise toward the end of last season.

All four of those players are under contract through 2028. Jon-Eric Sullivan will likely add to the position in one of the next two drafts. How well Grant and Phillips progress will impact Sullivan's desire to use a high draft pick or a mid-round pick.

There is plenty of room to grow for all of them. Miami needs to be better at stopping the run and applying pressure on the quarterback. Grant was drafted to eventually replace Sieler as the top DT. Jeff Hafley has raved about him this offseason and believes he is ready to break out.

Rene Konga was having a standout camp before being injured. The undrafted rookie could form another important cog in this unit as early as next season.

In 2025, the Dolphins' plan was simple: get pressure up the middle and take the pressure off the secondary. That didn't work as they had hoped. Instead of the DTs dominating, it was the secondary that played above expectations.

Miami can't afford that to happen again. The secondary is still a point of contention, and the defensive front has to be better.

Grant spent time with his position coach this offseason. The two reviewed his college tape with the hope of him playing at that level. What that tells fans is that Grant's drop in production last year could have been a scheme/coaching issue.

In two seasons, the Dolphins' defensive front could look exactly as it does now with a couple of modifications in depth, but overall, the DT room will have two more seasons of playing together. With all of them under contract through 2028, it could be a big win for Miami.