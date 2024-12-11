Dolphins best defensive tackle gets the NFL recognition he finally deserves
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans saw the writing on the wall for Christian Wilkins when Chris Grier extended Zach Sieler before the start of the 2023 season. This year, Sieler has made sure no one regrets that decision.
Sieler has become more than just a good defensive tackle. He has emerged as a vocal and physical leader on and off the field. He is one of the few Dolphins players who shows how physicality changes a game. He also serves as Mike McDaniel's "binky."
With six sacks on the season, four behind his career-best 10 last year, Sieler was honored by the league this week when he received the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Zach Sieler having a Pro Bowl season for the Miami Dolphins
Sieler is starting to get his name recognized around the NFL. A player who can cause many problems for opposing offensive linemen took a backseat to the chatter when Wilkins was with Miami.
Some thought the play of Calais Campbell might again put Sieler in the shadows, but it has to be asked. Is Zach Sieler making life easier for Campbell than the other way around?
Against the New York Jets this past Sunday, Sieler was credited with two sacks on Aaron Rodgers and four combined tackles. He hit Rodgers three times in the game. Disruptive off the snap, Sieler is rarely penalized and rarely comes off the field.
The Dolphins' defensive front is using a platoon at the position, with Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones spelling Campbell and Sieler from time to time.
Many fans are hoping Miami general manager Chris Grier will re-sign Campbell for another season. If not, fans are salivating at potentially drafting one of the Michigan interior defenders next April.
The chances of Sieler making the Pro Bowl seem pretty slim. Not that he isn't deserving, but this is a league that votes on name recognition more than accomplishments, and unfortunately, there are currently some bigger names than Sieler. But make no mistake, he has made a great case this year and would be very deserving.