Mike McDaniel's cryptic comment hints at bigger trade moves coming for Dolphins

Losing players that coaches respect and enjoy being around is not something they like. When a team is losing, like the Miami Dolphins are, trades are inevitable.

The Dolphins moved a popular player on Monday morning, sending pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he may not be the last one to go. Speaking to the media for the first time since last Friday morning, Mike McDaniel was aware of the trade speculation revolving around other players.

The Dolphins head coach would not directly comment on any potential trades, but acknowledged he has heard the noise. At the same time, he refused to douse any of the flames of speculation directly, leaving many to believe more moves could be on the way.

"We will do business as we know it to be done, which is, do the best thing for the Miami Dolphins both short and long term," said McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel's silence on more potential trades speaks louder than words

The Dolphins have several players who are reportedly drawing interest from other teams. McDaniel could have said they haven't given much thought to making more moves. He said that the team couldn't pass up the offer for Phillips, but he kept his distance from saying more could be on the way.

It's hard to imagine any head coach or executive saying, "Yes, we plan to make moves if the right offer comes along," but that is what is going on in Miami right now. This team needs to build for the future, and whether they like it or not, players like Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick are not part of what the Dolphins are currently trying to build.

Whether another move is made or not depends on Champ Kelly's ability to work out a deal that benefits Miami in the long term. There should be no thought to the short term, as this season is all but numerically over.