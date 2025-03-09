Mike McDaniel's Dolphins have the inside track to steal these free agents from 49ers

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is three years removed from the San Francisco 49ers but still has some contact there. Several players he coached may become free agents this offseason.

Most of the 49ers players hitting free agency play on the defensive side of the ball, but there are still a few offensive players the Dolphins should offer a contract to.

McDaniel should highlight these 49ers players as ideal targets for Dolphins GM Chris Grier to target in free agency.

Dolphins could upgrade the roster by signing these three Niners free agents

Aaron Banks, OL

Banks isn't the best offensive guard in the NFL, but he isn't absolutely horrible. He has started nearly every game since his rookie season, and more importantly, he is available, meaning he doesn't carry an extensive history of injuries on his resume.

The Dolphins need a guard, Banks played in a similar system and knows the head coach. The dots could connect.

Jaylon Moore, OL

Another offensive lineman who played while McDaniel coached in San Francisco could hit the open market this year. A rookie in McDaniel's last season, Moore can play both tackle and guard but is more a depth player if nothing else.

Like Banks, he knows the scheme and assignments and won't be expensive. Unlike Banks, Moore doesn't have a starter's resume. He has only started 12 of 55 games but has remained healthy for most of his career.

Talanoa Hufanga, S

There has been a lot of discussion in the media about Hufanga being a Dolphins free agency target.

The safety would fill a big need, especially with Jevon Holland as good as gone. Hufanga is physical and smart but still needs to be coached. McDaniel only spent one year with him in San Francisco but should have an idea of his work ethic and attitude. Hufanga started only seven games due to injury last season, and that has been a problem over his career.

But there's no doubting his talent, and he could help the Dolphins' defense at an area of need.

