Mike McDaniel has front-row seat as Dolphins first-round target wows at pro day

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier attended the University of Georgia pro day on Wednesday, and if they don't come away impressed with what they saw, there is a problem.

Grier should be salivating over the prospect of landing one of the best talents in this year's draft—a player who would fill a big need on the Miami Dolphins' defense.

We are talking about Malaki Starks, the top safety in this year's class.

Starks became a popular mock draft target for the Dolphins at No. 13, but his stock rose and fell throughout the early months of the offseason. After his session on Wednesday, it should climb back into Miami's range.

Starks was, needless to say, impressive. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich apparently came away thinking he might be the"safest" prospect in the draft.

Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich after watching Malaki Starks track and catch this ball…



“Goodness gracious. That’s different. That might be the safest pick in the draft.” pic.twitter.com/5IDe89nkak — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) March 12, 2025

Malaki Starks could change the Dolphins' plans at pick 13 after pro day workout

The Dolphins have added two safeties in free agency, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, but neither is a long-term solution. Starks has a good chance of being available at No. 13, and it isn't too high for the Dolphins to take him.

Working in his favor is the fact Grier loves secondary players. The Dolphins drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick, traded him a year later, and drafted Jevon Holland to replace him. Miami lost Holland in free agency to the New York Giants on Tuesday, and it would be smart to make the move to replace him.

Working against Starks is that Miami could wait until Day 2 to address the position. Xavier Watts is a potential second-round target.

Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was also on hand for the pro day. Ratledge is another possible Day 2 target and could provide competition for one of the starting guard jobs.

More Dolphins News and Analysis