Mike McDaniel just said the quiet part out loud about Dolphins' huge Bills upset

How does a team that has only won two games beat one of the best teams in the league? Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says it's because they have never given up.

In their first game since Chris Grier left the organization, the Dolphins beat the Bills, but more importantly, they played like they actually wanted to be on the field. Sunday was a big win for the Dolphins, who may actually be able to build off this confidence.

“I think it’s pretty obvious from their play that they didn’t believe their season was over — that’s difficult to do when everyone’s talking to you about the season being over.



Mike McDaniel has Dolphins positioned for an unlikely run of victories no one saw as possible.

Stephen Ross loves McDaniel. He has made it clear that the only way his head coach loses his job before the end of the season is if the team quits on him. The Dolphins are not quitting on their season, and they are looking to turn around the first half to potentially make a run for the playoffs.

Honestly, no one believed this was possible, but McDaniel made it clear that his team isn't giving up just yet.

Most fans gave up on the season a long time ago, and those who didn't are lying about it. The Dolphins will play the Commanders next week before their bye. They return to face the Saints, Jets, Steelers, Bengals, and Patriots to finish the season. If they can somehow run the table, 10 wins might be enough to get them in. Regardless, it will most certainly keep McDaniel around for another season.

McDaniel praised his players from the start of his press conference. He should. This was as unlikely a win as this franchise has had in years. For Dolphins fans, it almost erases the issues they have dealt with this season, but if there is one thing we do know, McDaniel has come close to knocking off the Bills since he became the head coach.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have played the Bills hard, but it hasn't paid off in the win column. In Week 10, it did, and it could end up saving his job if Miami is able to build on this performance.