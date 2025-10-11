Mike McDaniel’s refusal to change could doom his Dolphins future

There may not be a better option for the Miami Dolphins than Mike McDaniel himself. At some point, when nothing is working and your job is on the line, you need to think outside the box.

This has been a problem for McDaniel. He doesn't adapt or change well. Sometimes he hits, more often he misses. Now, the misses are adding up to a ticket back to the West Coast unless there is a change.

Frank Smith is the Dolphins' offensive coordinator, and whether McDaniel believes in him or not, it might be time to let someone else call the plays.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has tried everything to turn things around, except giving up play-calling

When you are trying to find answers, you try anything, but just as Smith is not giving Jonah Savaiinaea work on his more natural right side, McDaniel isn't giving Smith the opportunity to call plays.

Does it really matter? That's a question many have asked, and the answer is yes. McDaniel needs to keep his head in the game and his eyes on the field. One of the most significant problems is timing. The Dolphins can't get plays in quick enough. That's on McDaniel.

The coach watches the play, sends in his personnel, reads his play sheet, and then calls in the plays. Time keeps ticking throughout. By letting Smith handle that job, McDaniel can focus more on the offense's actions and the defense's strategies.

The Dolphins head coach has said previously that he would turn over play-calling duties to someone else when and if he believes that he is not the best person to call them. We are at that point where his ego is preventing him from seeing what might be best for his football team.



By the time McDaniel figures this out, it might be too late.