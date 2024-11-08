Mike McDaniel reveals how close Dolphins were to making a deal at NFL trade deadline
By Brian Miller
When the trade deadline approached, there was a lot of speculation that the Miami Dolphins were going to make a move in an attempt to give them a better chance to recover the season. When the deadline passed, the Dolphins didn't get anything done. They were, apparently, close.
Head coach Mike McDaniel met with reporters this week and shed some light on how close the Dolphins were to making a deal. McDaniel said the team came close, but it might have been a good move to not have done anything.
"There was a couple of conversations we had, both about people reaching out to us and different possibilities inward and outward," said McDaniel. "I think the action was that there was no action. That in itself, I think we believe in the roster and want to see guys come through a tough time. I think that's really what was executed and nothing more than that."
We can speculate on what the Dolphins were targeting. We can't speculate on who that player might have been or if there was more than one. It is also clear that McDaniel still enjoys speaking in circles. Were the Dolphins close? Were teams calling for Dolphins players or proposing a trade for one of their own? We won't know the answers to that unless another team decides to publicly comment on it.
Dolphins not making a trade deadline move was the smartest thing they could do
Miami is not in a position where one player will save its season. Tua Tagovailoa, sadly, could get injured again, and if that happens, the season will end just as quickly. Miami has maintained that it is never going to trade Tyreek Hill or any other player because it still believes it can save its season. The players seem to agree.
The Dolphins could have been targeting a defensive end or an outside linebacker. It is the biggest need on the roster, given the injury status of several veterans and the depth issues at the position. At this point, however, it is all speculation and nothing more.
Sometimes, the best deals are the ones you don't make.