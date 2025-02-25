Mike McDaniel closes the door on Tyreek Hill injury confusion

If Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is anything, he is a joker. Most of the time, you can't take anything Hill does or says seriously, but his latest act turns out to be true.

Hill posted a message on his Instagram account last week saying that he would be at his mall clothing store. In the video, Hill was shown with what looked like a heavily bandaged hand.

The video brought about questions regarding the much-talked-about wrist surgery that he was supposed to have prior to the start of the 2024 season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke with the media on Tuesday and confirmed what everyone was guessing, according to the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tyreek Hill had wrist surgery. It was a ligament issue, not broken wrist. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 25, 2025

Late last week Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was asked about Hill'st status. He would neither confirm nor deny whether Hill had surgery saying it wasn't his place to divulge that information. McDaniel did at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Tyreek Hill's surgery should pose no threat to his return to the Miami Dolphins for 2025

McDaniel said it wasn't a broken wrist but a ligament issue, and there should be plenty of time for Hill to get better and get back on the field when the Dolphins begin training camp in late July. He may not participate in mini-camp and OTA drills as he recovers.

The injury was serious enough that doctors advised Hill to have surgery last year, and it is unlikely Hill did more damage to the ligament playing through the pain. Had it been a situation where the injury could have been made worse by playing, the Dolphins would have shut him down and forced the issue.

With the surgery over, the media and fans alike can return to their daily speculation of whether or not he will return to the Dolphins or be traded. It is unlikely Hill get moved prior to the start of the season unless Miami gets an offer that is both good in compensation and a team takes on part or most of his contract.

