Former Miami executive gives Dolphins fans a new reason to ignore him

The Miami Dolphins will pick in the 13th spot of the 2025 NFL Draft, barring a trade, and one former executive believes they should go a certain direction with that pick.

Maybe Mike Tannenbaum is making his selection for the Dolphins based on his knowledge of Chris Grier's way of thinking. The two spent time together when the former Miami executive vice president oversaw the team and eventually handed the GM job to Grier in 2016.



Since leaving the NFL as an executive, Tannenbaum has taken up a position with ESPN as an analyst, and some would argue he isn't very good at his new job. Earlier this offseason, Tannenbaum spent time with the New York Jets as an outside consultant for their head coaching and GM search. He partnered with another former Dolphins executive, Rick Spielman.

On Tuesday, Tannenbaum released a new mock draft that has the Dolphins going for the right position, but is it the right player?

Latest 2025 NFL mock draft from Mike Tannenbaum has Josh Simmons landing with the Miami Dolphins

Josh Simmons is a promising left tackle, but the Dolphins already have Patrick Paul in that spot. While the jury may still be out on Paul, and there is no news on Terron Armstead returning or retiring, drafting Simmons doesn't make sense considering few see him as an interior option, which is what the Dolphins need.



Tannenbaum also points out Simmons' history with penalties (26 in 32 games) and his season-ending knee injury in 2024.

In his mock, Tannenbaum has the top two offensive linemen well off the board by the 13th pick. It seems more of a reach at pick No. 13 for a team that should be focusing their attention on other needs if the draft were to shake out as Tannebaum has outlined.

Defensive tackle is a huge need for Miami, and Michigan's Kenneth Grant came off the board two picks later while top tight end prospect, Tyler Warren, was taken at pick No. 14.

While Simmons projects to be a first-round talent, most see him as a mid to late first-round selection. 25th overall seems to be the likely projection for him to come off the board.

If there is one thing we can say about Tannenbaum, he wasn't afraid to use draft capital on the line. Laremy Tunsil was a stellar addition until Grier traded him.

