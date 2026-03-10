Nate Hobbs release could set up a Dolphins reunion with Jeff Hafley

The Green Bay Packers are getting rid of overpaid players much in the same way Jon-Eric Sullivan started his tenure as general manager for the Miami Dolphins. The latest release could be appealing for Jeff Hafley.

If there is one unit that has yet to be touched (o.k., there are a few), it's the secondary. On Monday morning, the safety position took a hit when they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets. The bigger concern, however, remains the cornerback position.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are releasing cornerback Nate Hobbs when free agency officially begins on Wednesday. Is he an option for the Dolphins?

Source: The Packers are releasing CB Nate Hobbs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2026

Jeff Hafley knows CB Nate Hobbs well, but the Miami Dolphins should proceed with caution

It isn't known what the market will be for Hobbs once he hits free agency. After spending four seasons with the Raiders, the 2021 5th-round pick played last year under Hafley. He started just five games and missed six due to injury.

Sullivan has mentioned the need to bring players onto the roster who can remain healthy and available. That might not be Hobbs. In his rookie season, he made it through 16 games, but he has only played more than 11 games once.

According to our network's Packers site expert, Freddie Boston, Hobbs was overpaid last season, was injured, and isn't a player that you can rely on to cover the boundary. This sets him up as a slot corner at best.

That may not sound all that appealing, but there have been moves made so far on Kader Kohou. Kohou missed all of last season on IR. The Dolphins' need for inside help is just as big as the boundary.

The Dolphins are set to lose their experienced cornerbacks when free agency begins. Last year's starters, Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas, are both impending and expected to hit FA, while Elijah Campbell and Kohou are also both impending free agents.

The most experienced CB on the roster now is JuJu Brents, who is coming off an IR season. Brents has three NFL seasons and has been injured in all three of them.

Miami's approach to free agency is playing out as expected. They have little money to spend on free agents are more likely to take a "wait-and-see" approach to who is left later in the offseason when more money becomes available.

If Hobbs is willing to take a contract closer to the lower-end, the Dolphins may make a move, but it's unlikely he receives any significant offers after missing six games last season. The Packers gave Hobbs $48 million a year ago and are already moving on. They will designate him for a post-June 1st release, which will save them $8.8 million this year, offsetting a $4 million hit.