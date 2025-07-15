Jets just made Jaylen Waddle look cheap (and it could backfire fast)

The Miami Dolphins fanbase knows a thing or two about overspending on players that shouldn't be on the receiving end of their generosity. Another AFC East team is doing the same.

Miami invested, unwisely, in Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey, to name a few. When it was time to give Jaylen Waddle a new deal, Chris Grier dragged his heels long enough for other wide receivers to get higher contracts, forcing him to pay more.

Give the New York Jets at least some credit; however, they opted to sign two of their players before other money started rolling around the league. Regardless, it's a lot of money to spend on two guys.



As training camps are set to kick off this week and next, the Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year deal worth $130 million on Monday. This is for a guy who has 14 touchdowns in three seasons.

To be fair, Garrett has produced 1,000-yard seasons each of his first three years, and he has done so with marginal quarterback play at best.



The Jets are investing in a big way here, but Wilson's production will still fall on the ability of Justin Fields, who is on his third NFL team. The Jets think he can be their answer at the position.

Miami Dolphins watch New York Jets go all-in to anchor both sides of the ball with youth

In addition to Wilson, the Jets gave cornerback Sauce Gardner a new deal on Tuesday as well. This contract will be for four years and pay him $120 million. He is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Dolphins fans can laugh a little bit at this one. Gardner made the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons, but did not in 2024. He was more consistently flagged last season as well.

He has a bad tendency to grab receivers, and while they were rarely called over the first two years, he didn't get away with it as much last year.

The Jets are making a statement in regards to these two being "core" members of the team. Will it pay off in the end? That is hard to say, but Dolphins fans know all too well that paying a lot of money can come back to bite you in the end; hopefully, it does for New York.

