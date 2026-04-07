NFL analyst says rival move could pave the way for Dolphins' dream draft pick

When reviewing the Miami Dolphins' offensive roster, one recurring issue has stood out over the past few years: the offensive line consistently underperforms in crucial moments.

Although the Dolphins have several positions to address, with the secondary being one of the most critical, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan also has to consider reinforcing the offensive line that will protect Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, or whoever ends up being the team’s starting quarterback.

However, for Sullivan’s benefit, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated on the Mina Kimes show that an unexpected development could help the Dolphins and clear the path for them to draft a player who could be a key piece for the future.

The New York Jets could help the Miami Dolphins land a crucial player in the NFL Draft

During his interview on the Mina Kimes show, Daniel Jeremiah talked about the best pick each team can make in the first round. Although this could be taken as a true hypothetical, talking to an NFL analyst weeks before the Draft, there was an answer that every Miami Dolphins fan must know.

Jeremiah stated, “I think Tate starts, I think he’s in play like at 2. I think that conversation, I think he’s entertained at 2.”

If this happened, if the New York Jets draft Tate at second overall, it would open the door for the Dolphins to draft Francis Mauigoa with the 11th pick. Why is this? The reasoning is straightforward. There are only two wide receivers projected to be drafted early in the first round: one being Tate, and the other being Makai Lemon.

If Tate is off the board after the second pick, it could force the Cleveland Browns, the other team that must find a new WR, to go with whoever they like the most at the position at sixth overall.

If there are zero trades in the top 10 picks, and the other teams stick to the respective picks that appear in most of the mock drafts, the Miami Dolphins could have Mauigoa sitting there in the first round.

Adding the Miami Hurricanes prospect would add competition in the Dolphins' OL depth chart. With him in the room, Sullivan will have four players for three positions. This is because Mauigoa can play as a right guard or right tackle, knowing those are the OL's weakest positions.

Adding him to the roster, the Miami Dolphins can use different combinations alongside the two undisputed starters: Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer.

One thing Jon-Eric Sullivan said in many interviews is that they are putting the best players on the field; they don’t care about prior draft positions because they weren’t there.