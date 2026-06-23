NFL decision takes a potential Dolphins quarterback target off the board

Brendan Sorsby has been one of the most talked-about football players in the world over the last few months, and his decision to submit his name for the NFL's Supplemental Draft and go pro was supposed to be the final curveball in his story. The problem is he isn't heading to the NFL. Not anymore.

It's unclear if the Miami Dolphins had a real interest in him, but the NFL has slammed the door on the possibility.

On Tuesday, the NFL sent all 32 teams a letter stating that there will not be a supplemental draft this summer. That decision ends the saga of one of the NCAA's weirdest offseason controversies.

Our @nflnetwork breaking news segment from a short while ago on the NFL informing Brendan Sorsby it will not be holding a supplemental draft this year. With @BridgetCondon_ and @judybattista 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/pfdjkzu3SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins and other NFL teams informed there will no supplemental draft this year

The league's explanation can be read here from ESPN's Adam Schefter, but it's clear the NFL wanted to send a message to incoming college prospects that the NFL does not tolerate gambling in any way.

Sorsby admitted to placing bets on his former team, the Indiana Hoosiers, but not on games he was involved with. That led to a suspension, which led to a legal battle in the courts, and a return to the Texas Tech Raiders. After severe backlash stemming from his eligibility being given back, Sorsby abruptly announced he was going to apply for the supplemental draft.

So where does Sorsby go now?

The Red Raider QB can't play in the NFL because he has to go through the draft process. He is not a free agent. He can't go back to the NCAA because he gave up his eligibility to go into the NFL. The CFL could provide an opportunity, but it's very possible he simply sits out of football entirely before entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sorsby will join the list of other names that are already top prospects for the 2027 draft, but without a season of tape, his draft potential is going to take a hit.

The Dolphins may or may not have had a real interest in taking Sorsby this year. They would have given up a 2027 draft pick that was equal to the round they would have selected him this year. The Dolphins need to look toward the future for a franchise QB, but didn't see Sorsby as that guy, regardless of where he may have fallen to. Now he has fallen to 2027.

The QB should still get consideration from teams needing QB help, but he won't be projected as a day one or two draft pick, not anymore.

According to Dane Brugler on "X", the NFL said that "Sorsby did not 'demonstrate accountability' for his conduct."

Per another report, Sorsby's attorneys will get involved and pursue possible CBA violations. Somehow, this doesn't seem like it is going to go away anytime soon, but the pathway to the NFL for Sorsby will have to be in 2027 in the normal draft.