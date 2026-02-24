NFL insider just dropped a range of when Tua Tagovailoa's fate could be decided

The Tua Tagovailoa saga may be coming to an end soon if a new report from Tony Pauline proves accurate. There have been subtle hints around those covering the Miami Dolphins that a decision on his future may come sooner than later.

Tagovailoa may find out his fate before the NFL Combine ends. The combine begins this week on the 23rd and will run through March 2nd. That's not a long wait if this is accurate.

Pauline reported the information on the website, Essentially Sports. Now, Dolphins fans are twisting in the wind as the countdown to his departure looms.

Tua Tagovailoa won't be back with the Miami Dolphins, per Tony Pauline's source

It appears that Tagovailoa's future is not with the Dolphins. Nothing has been made official, but according to Pauline, it's now just a matter of time.

"The future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be publicly announced before the end of the (NFL) Combine." Tony Pauline

The insider isn't saying whether or not Tagovailoa will be traded or released, but he did speak to someone associated with the quarterback. Indications are that they believe that Tagovailoa will not be a member of the Dolphins in week one.

"A member of the quarterback’s team even told me that the 2020 first-round pick won’t be with the Dolphins come Week 1 of the 2026 season." Tony Pauline

If the report holds true, Dolphins fans may find out what the fate will be for Tagovailoa by the end of the combine. That will give fans an idea of the direction the Dolphins are heading, as well as allowing Tagovailoa to see where his future might lie.

When Sullivan spoke with a group of season ticket holders in early February, he said that the first person to know will be Tagovailoa. He has maintained since his arrival that a competition will take place in the QB room, but has not disclosed which quarterbacks may or may not be competing.

Losing Tagovailoa isn't going to kill the Dolphins, but they will have to manage the dead money his release or trade will bring. What will be interesting, however, is what kind of compensation Sullivan can get for the quarterback. Most see him getting only a day three selection, likely in round six. Anything more than that might be a bonus.

One thing is certain: more and more media reporters do not see a return to Miami being an option at this point, nor should it be if we are being honest.