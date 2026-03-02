NFL insider just hinted that a De'Von Achane trade is more possible than you think

The Miami Dolphins made their offseason plans crystal clear early on, cutting several high-profile players and sending a message that they'll be rebuilding in 2026. One player that feels like they'd likely be safe from a possible trade is running back De'Von Achane, but that's not necessarily the case.

According to SI's Albert Breer, while Achane is one member of the Dolphins who could be extended, he's not off the table either. Breer wrote in his latest column:

"The Dolphins are going to listen to trade offers across their roster, as we’ve said. I do think there are a few guys, like De’Von Achane, that could end up getting extensions this offseason. But I don’t really see anyone who’s totally off limits for a team that’s going to be focused on reworking its roster through the draft, as it takes on the cap fallout of Tagovailoa’s impending departure."

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane might not be safe from trade talks after all

While Breer's comments did indicate that Achane could be someone who receives another contract from the Dolphins, it sounds like if someone were to submit the right offer, no one is immune from being traded. On the flip side of all of this, Dolphins new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, mentioned that Achane is someone he views as being essential to the team's rebuild, so it'd likely take a lot for Miami to trade him away.

Achane, a third-round pick by the Dolphins in 2023, is entering the final year of his contract, but getting him extended now would save them money in the long run. He's coming off a season where he rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns while also proving to be a massive factor as a pass-catcher, tallying 488 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Simply put, Achane was a huge piece of the Dolphins' offense last year, and it'd make sense if other teams were interested in trading for him. If Miami were to receive a big enough offer for him, then the front office would be foolish not to at least ponder shipping him off. As Breer alluded to, the team will be dealing with the huge cap hit from cutting Tua Tagovailoa, so getting anything to help take the heat off of that would help.

Just because a GM says a guy is safe doesn't always mean that's the final ruling. Achane might be someone the Dolphins see in their future plans, but crazier things have happened, and if the right deal comes along, the star running back being traded can't be ruled out.