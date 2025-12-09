NFL insider's Mike Tomlin update should be music to the Dolphins' ears

Stephen Ross has his Miami Dolphins in an odd position. It's one he has been in before, and he has yet to learn from those previous mistakes. This offseason, he could make another mistake that leaves his team with questions.

Ross wants to keep Mike McDaniel, but he isn't sure about Champ Kelly. The two of them, along with Tua Tagovailoa, should be a complete package. If Ross doesn't retain Kelly, what is the point of forcing McDaniel on another GM?

There may be a solution ahead that Ross has only dreamed of, and it involves Mike Tomlin of the Steelers.

Dolphins could target Mike Tomlin in the 2027 coaching cycle should he leave the Steelers this offseason

In Week 14, Tomlin's Steelers beat the Ravens to take the AFC North lead. They are poised to make a final run for the playoffs. This week, they host the Dolphins, ironically. A recent article on NFL.com paints an interesting picture for his future.

Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers won't fire Tomlin, but he does speculate that Tomlin could look to take a year off from coaching, much in the same way Sean Payton did when he left the Saints.

"As sources have explained, if Tomlin doesn't coach the Steelers in 2026, it will be because he made that decision. Instead, if Tomlin decides to step back after a challenging 2025, the most likely scenario would be that he elects to take a year off, perhaps does some media, then re-enters the work force, similar to what Sean Payton did" Ian Rapoport

This is where it gets interesting for the Dolphins and Ross. It would be a perfect situation for Miami. Tomlin is the kind of coach the Dolphins need. He is respected and carries authority. He knows how to win despite the struggles of the last several seasons. His teams regularly make the playoffs.

If Tomlin steps down, the Steelers will hire a new head coach, and Tomlin would then be a tradable asset for the Steelers. Ross would have another year with McDaniel to evaluate him and potentially Kelly. If they don't work out, Ross can try to get Tomlin's rights from Pittsburgh.

Ross would get his wish of keeping McDaniel for another year and have a potential Hall of Fame HC fall into his lap. All of this depends, of course, on whether or not Tomlin opts to step down this upcoming offseason.