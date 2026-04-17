NFL insider throws ice-cold water on potential Dolphins first-round target

Cornerback is one of the Miami Dolphins' most pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball, so much so that, regardless of their "best player available" approach, the position may be the number one choice for Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Dolphins will have a decision to make when they get on the clock. Trade down, make a pick, or take a risk. When it comes to cornerbacks, they may not have many options.

Two players in this year's draft are considered head and shoulders above the other corners. Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and LSU's Mansoor Delane. A new report sheds light on McCoy's medical issues, prompting some teams to remove him from their boards.

Jermod McCoy's medical reports could eliminate CB from the Miami Dolphins early draft plans

Imagine being one of the top NFL prospects heading into draft season, but knowing that an ill-timed injury is keeping you from being one of the top players taken. The Dolphins have been linked to McCoy since draft season began, even though he missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury.

Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline has spoken with several teams regarding the prospect, and some of it isn't good.

"Several teams have red-flagged the combine medicals of Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy." Tony Pauline

This is important as it relates to the Dolphins' draft plans. If McCoy is being taken off boards, then the value for Delane goes up, and that could lead to him being drafted before the Dolphins at 11. Teams that may want to jump ahead of Miami are more likely to consider a move if McCoy's medicals are a concern.

The concern is that some teams view his knee injury as degenerative. Typically, we might dismiss this as a pre-draft attempt to get a player to fall, but if Pauline's sources are correct, meaning more than a couple of teams have taken this stance, there might be a little more to the story.

A standout in 2024, McCoy still managed to hold his draft value despite missing all of last season, but these medicals can't be summarily waved off. Sullivan has said they will take a player's injury history into consideration. If McCoy were to free-fall into round two, it would be hard to pass up the potential benefits he brings to the roster.