Dolphins draft prospect's NFL Combine decision raises major red flag

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of needs to address in the 2026 NFL draft, with edge rusher and cornerback at the very top of the list. With many of the top pass rushers expected to come off the board before Miami's selection at No. 11, cornerback has been the most popular pick in mock drafts recently.

One of the top corner prospects in this year's class is Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, and he has been one of the most commonly mocked players to Miami as of late.

There is one major issue with McCoy, however. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL tear he suffered in January of last year. ACL injuries aren't as serious as they were 10-20 years ago, so that by itself isn't a major concern. What is a potential worry, though, is that he skipped his opportunity to work out at the NFL Combine this week despite being medically cleared.

Jermod McCoy's NFL Combine decision could make Miami Dolphins hesitate to draft him

In McCoy's defense, he is likely doing what many top prospects do and waiting until his pro day to do his testing. Numbers from pro days are almost always more favorable compared to the more accurate Combine testing results, and it gives him even more time to be fully back from his knee injury.

Still, it's hard not to be worried that he didn't seem prepared to compete after over a year of work towards his return. Many thought he could even make it back to play at least a few games for the Volunteers this season, but that never transpired.

Does this mean he will "fall" down draft boards? Not at all. In reality, only a concerning medical check or poor pro day performance would have any real negative impact on his stock, and we likely won't know any of those results for several weeks. He also emphasized that he could have worked out if need be, but didn't feel 100% ready to go.

For a team like the Dolphins, however, McCoy's decision could certainly impact their view of him compared to the other potential options at No. 11 overall. Assuming McCoy doesn't blow them away in interviews or test particularly well, someone like LSU's Mansoor Delane or perhaps a different prospect from a different position entirely becomes their top choice.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan isn't going to want to miss big on his first opportunity to draft a potential difference-maker, and McCoy's profile may end up being too high-risk for him to end up as a Dolphin.