No trades: Dolphins stay the course as the NFL trade deadline passes

The Miami Dolphins watched the NFL trade deadline come and go on Tuesday. They likely fielded calls, but in the end, nothing stood out as worth it.

While the rest of the NFL watched players come and go, the Dolphins believe in their youth and the sprinkling of veterans, but in reality, it means no one offered a family-sized bag of chips for Austin Jackson. The right tackle told the media that he wanted to play for a team that wanted him; apparently, no one did.

Miami wasn't expected to be a big move given the level of talent that they currently have. Most of that talent is in young, up-and-coming players, but a few were expected to potentially end up on the block.

Miami Dolphins fail to find suitable offers, opting instead to keep the team together

No one expected the Dolphins to move a bunch of players. Josh Uche has been playing too well to give him up. He is becoming a piece of the Jeff Hafley puzzle. In fact, trading anyone from the defensive side of the ball would have been a mistake. That unit continues to get better each week.

That is not the case for the offensive side of the ball, where Sullivan could have gotten rid of several players. The problem is they wouldn't have brought much in the way of compensation.

Jackson was the big "name," if you will. There were reports that several teams may have had interest, but it seems as though Miami's asking price was too high, or the Dolphins didn't see the need to get rid of him given their depth. That also means he will likely land on injured reserve next week.

Malik Washington was another player who had seen his name mentioned over the last 24 hours as a few teams were looking for quality depth on their own WR units. Jalen Tolbert would have made a little sense as well. Washington has looked quite good this year and has shown far more authority in his route running than he did under Mike McDaniel.

Washington is still young as well, so it probably didn't make sense to just cast him off for what likely would have been a late Day 3 pick.

What is interesting is that the Dolphins didn't get in on the QB speculation after learning Malik Willis would miss the next four weeks. Miami would not have been in on the Daniel Jones/Kirk Cousins level of pursuit, but a fringe backup with a little experience may have helped.