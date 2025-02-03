Noah Lyles calls out Tyreek Hill immediately after winning 60m final

There is speed, and then there is fast. Tyreek Hill is fast, but sprinter Noah Lyles might just be faster.

The Olympic sprinter raced in Boston this past weekend and won his 60m race. After it was over, he pulled his bib off, which sported a message to the Miami Dolphins receiver: "Tyreek could never."

The two athletes have been going back and forth on who would win a race between them, and so far, Hill has yet to take the next step to make it a reality, something Lyle called him out on after the race.

Noah Lyles didn’t hold back after his 60m win in Boston. 😤 pic.twitter.com/BcLDPSxcb2 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 2, 2025

Noah Lyles challenges Tyreek Hill to a race now that the Dolphins' season is over

In September of last year, Hill challenged Lyles to a race. It was clear that it would not take place as Hill was getting ready for the 2024 football season, but as Lyles pointed out, Hill's season is over.

Will the two race against each other? It would be fun to watch, but getting them both together might be a little harder because they have different interests. It's not like they can simply meet in an hour at the local track.

The Dolphins are watching the Super Bowl from home, again, and Hill is still frustrated that he was not in the playoffs. Perhaps a race with Lyles could take his mind off of it.

Hill has been working out on his own recently, showing no signs of his wrist injury.

Hill posted a video of himself working out and getting ready for the long offseason. In the video posted on social media, Hill is seen pushing a sled without much of a problem. The Dolphins have not mentioned any offseason surgery for their star wide receiver.

Hill hurt his wrist during joint practices at training camp last year. He has repeatedly said, as has his agent, he was told he needed to have surgery. It has also been suggested that his performance this year was a result of the wrist injury.

