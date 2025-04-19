Offseason grades for Dolphins and rest of AFC East prior to 2025 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have won five straight division titles. The New England Patriots won the AFC East the previous 11 years from 2009-19. The Miami Dolphins last captured a division crown in 2008. It’s one of numerous dubious streaks the organization currently owns.

It’s a new year, which means lots of changes around the league, and certainly within this division.

Here is a look at what Mike McDaniel’s club, along with their three AFC East rivals, have done this offseason less than a week before the draft.

What marks have the Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, and Jets earned so far in 2025?

Miami Dolphins

The third season wasn’t the charm for head coach Mike McDaniel. The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record, and some of that was due to the fact that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, missed a total of six games. While the team’s defense made strides under new coordinator Anthony Weaver, this was an inconsistent unit.

Weaver will be minus ageless defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Jevon Holland, who signed with the Cardinals and Giants, respectively. Now comes news that talented cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be on his way to another team via trade. On offense, quality left tackle Terron Armstead has retired, and guard Robert Jones signed with the Cowboys. Enter James Daniels, while Patrick Paul inherits Armstead’s spot.

There’s a new wide receiving threat in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Titans), who caught only 32 passes in 2024 but nine went for touchdowns. There are plenty of new faces and numerous departures for a team that reached the playoffs in 2022 and ‘23. General manager Chris Grier and McDaniel face a stiff challenge in 2025.

Grade: C-

Buffalo Bills

Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills were in salary cap hell and expected to tumble a bit. Instead, the team finished 13-4 and reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2020. However, the team still hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl in more than three decades.

This year, the biggest offseason acquisition for Sean McDermott’s club comes in the form of five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, who hasn’t played a full season since 2019. Injuries have marred his career, and soon after he was cut loose by the Chargers, Bills general manager Brandon Beene inked him to a one-year deal. Meanwhile, Buffalo parted ways with one-time Super Bowl MVP Von Miller after three seasons.

What’s very interesting is that the club added front-seven defenders Larry Ogunjobi (Steelers) and Michael Hoecht (Rams) in free agency, but both will miss the first six games of 2025 due to suspension (PEDs). Once again, the Bills didn’t have a lot of money to spend this offseason and hope to add some reinforcement via their 10 draft choices—three in the top 62 selections. If Bosa can remain healthy, he’s a difference-making addition.

Grade: B-

New England Patriots

The team that finished dead last in the AFC East each of the past two seasons with identical 4-13 records now has a new head coach. The New England Patriots entered free agency with more salary cap room than any team in the league.

Mike Vrabel and the organization wasted little time spending plenty of money, and judging by the numerous additions, this looks like a team that epitomizes the style of their new sideline leader. A club that finished with an NFL-low 28 sacks in 2024 picked up Titans castoff Harold Landry III (who played for Vrabel in Tennessee) and gave Super Bowl LIX standout Milton Williams big money to leave Philadelphia.

Quarterback Drake Maye has two new targets in wideouts Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. The offensive line should benefit from the additions of center Garrett Bradbury and sturdy right tackle Morgan Moses.

Vrabel’s defense also got a boost with the signings of inside linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis. While there is a feeling of optimism surrounding the franchise, there’s still a lot of work to be done by a team that owns a combined 33-51 this decade.

Grade: A-

New York Jets

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to a team that owns the longest active playoff drought in the league, as well as a club that has posted nine straight losing seasons. Highly regarded Aaron Glenn played for the New York Jets from 1994-2001, and he comes over from Detroit after being a successful defensive coordinator in numerous aspects. There’s also a new general manager when it comes to the Green and White in Darren Mougey, who comes over from the Broncos.

Glenn will be the Jets’ fourth different head coach in seven years, dating back to 2019. Of course, the most notable departure for the team this offseason was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who, as of this writing, remains without a team. He was released by the franchise, as was wide receiver Davante Adams, who latched on with the Rams.

Enter quarterback Justin Fields, who spent 2024 with the Steelers and started the team’s first six games.

Somewhat surprisingly, there are a lot of new faces on defense, perhaps the biggest name being defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs). Keep in mind that only two teams in the league allowed fewer yards than the Jets in 2024.

Grade: C+

