One Dolphins veteran from each position who could be cut before the 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins are not quite rebuilding, but they are trying to change a culture that hasn't been exemplary by any means. Already jettisoned players like Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey may be followed later by more veterans. The question is who might be on the cut block prior to the start of the season, and who may be fighting for their roster spot entering camp.

There are a handful of players who are locks to make the 53-man roster. Some players are retained because their contracts warrant it, while others hang around simply because the depth at their position is so bad. However, if we look at each position group, some veterans could be in for a surprise.

Quarterback - Zach Wilson - Wilson is not likely to be released, but he is the only veteran on the roster not named Tua. Miami could release seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers if he has a bad camp, but would that be a shock at all? Wilson is as safe as any player on the roster, falling into that "depth" category.

Tight End - Julian Hill - Hill has had two seasons to prove his value. The Dolphins seem to like him, but at some point, there has to be reciprocated play on the field, and Hill makes too many mistakes. There is little separating him from Tanner Conner, and the Dolphins may opt to keep Jalin Conyers or Hayden Rucci if they can show more potential and growth.

Wide Receiver - Erik Ezukanma - No one stands out more than EZ-E as a likely cut before the season. It won't be a surprise if he is. The Dolphins' WR room looks good without his name on the list, so he needs to turn in a near-flawless training camp.

Running Back - Alexander Mattison - Mattison was signed this offseason and has yet to take a single snap as a member of the team, but Miami added Ollie Gordon in the draft and already has De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Taking up another RB spot is FB Alec Ingold.

Offensive line - Kion Smith - Miami's offensive line got a bit of a makeover this offseason, and it is hard to imagine Larry Borom or Liam Eichenberg worrying about their job. Where Smith comes in is simply the fact that Miami has some younger guys on the roster they may want to keep, or in the case of Jackson Carman, a veteran they appear to like. Smith may just not be able to find the numbers on his side.

Cornerback - Artie Burns - Burns has the most NFL years of experience in the secondary, but he has spent most of those years injured. It will be surprising if Burns can make it through camp and not get hurt. The Dolphins don't have a lot of experience at the position, with Kader Kohou having the longest tenure with the Dolphins.

Safety - Ifeatu Melifonwu - Signed this offseason, the Dolphins had to make a move to address the problems at safety. They entered the offseason with only one player on the unit. The trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick adds a starter and reduces the need for either Melifonwu or Ashtyn Davis. Ideally, both would make the roster, but Miami likes Patrick McMorris and drafted Dante Trader this year. If Miami keeps both of those players, Davis or Melifonwu could be gone.

Linebacker - Cameron Goode - Miami is still hoping to see Goode take a big step forward, and this is the final year of his rookie deal, so it might just be now or never.

Defensive end - Matt Dickerson - It's hard to see him making the roster with the draft picks Miami has used to address the edge and the defensive tackle position the last two seasons. Add to this the return of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and there isn't much roster room left for Dickerson.

Defensive tackle - Ben Stille - Miami could opt to keep Stille if he can beat out Benito Jones. In all, the Dolphins have four rookies on the team, and three of them were drafted in April. Those three are not locks to make the team (Grant is), but Stille or Jones could be on the outs.

Special Teams - Ryan Stonehouse - This is a pure competition between Stonehouse and Jake Bailey, but is it a fair competition? Stonehouse has the team's new ST coach in his corner, having played with him in Tennessee, but Bailey has Jason Sanders in his corner. Sanders had his best professional season in 2024, and many believe it was because of Bailey holding on to FG attempts. That can't be discounted.