One former Dolphin just turned his UFL resurgence into an NFL contract

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins signed UFL standout safety Major Burns to a deal that saw longtime veteran Kion Smith receive his walking papers in response. One day later, another UFL star -- and former Dolphins selection -- is getting his next shot at the NFL.

Announced on X by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, a former fourth-round pick of Miami in 2022. Ezukanma joins a laundry list of receivers who have signed with Philadelphia this offseason, prior to and following the trade of A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

Despite Brown being out of the picture, Ezukanma may still have trouble carving out a role as a receiver with the Eagles. Yet, given his success in his lone UFL season, that may not be what Philadelphia has in mind.

Eagles sign former Miami Dolphins draft pick and UFL returner Erik Ezukanma

In 12 games this season with the DC Defenders, including the playoffs, Ezukanma totaled just 19 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown. Yet, it's the success that he had in the return game that Philadelphia was likely attracted to, and reason enough to bring him into the building.

As mentioned, Ezukanma was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round back in 2022. Yet, he probably had somewhat higher expectations than most fourth-rounders. For starters, he was just the second pick of Miami's in that class, and one of only four selections overall. Furthermore, the position of receiver wasn't deemed as necessary at the time as maybe some others, following the acquisition of Tyreek Hill and coming off Jaylen Waddle's stellar rookie season. With so few selections to begin with, he needed to become a contributor.

He wasn't. Ezukanma battled injuries from the very beginning of his NFL career, mostly nursing a neck injury he initially suffered in college at Texas Tech. The issue grew significantly by September 2023 that the Dolphins placed Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

In all, Ezukanma played just five total games in three seasons with Miami. Following his release in August 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave him another shot, but they, too, released him a couple of months later.

With DC, though, Ezukanma made kick returning his niche, totaling 624 yards on 24 returns (26.0 average). Special teams are an essential part of the game, and it's one that often gets overlooked. Yet, in Philly, it's where Ezukanma could potentially play himself into a steady NFL career.

Ezukanma didn't break out in the receiving game in the UFL, and if it didn't happen there, chances are slim that it will get any better in his return to the NFL. Additionally, the Eagles still have Devonta Smith. They also signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and used their first-round selection on Makai Lemon out of USC, among various other moves.

In other words, Brown may be gone, but general manager Howie Roseman is doing all he can to replace him. And that means loading up at the WR position. With that in mind, there's almost no chance Ezukanma jumps any of the aforementioned players on the depth chart. So, if he's going to make the Eagles' 53, he'll have to show it in other ways. Kick returning is his best opportunity to do so.