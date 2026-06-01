One Dolphins position group did nothing to quiet concerns at recent OTAs

The Miami Dolphins raised a lot of NFL eyebrows when they took wide receiver Caleb Douglas early in the third round of April's draft. Most predicted the Dolphins would go with a more established rookie WR.

Universally considered a "reach," the Douglas pick was panned the moment his name was read. For Douglas, it's now an uphill battle to prove everyone wrong and Jon-Eric Sullivan right. So far, he is proving he has a long way to go.

According to some reports, Douglas has had a case of the drops during OTAs, but more importantly, the entire WR unit isn't looking great.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis and his receivers struggled at the most recent OTA sessions

Quarterback Malik Willis has struggled through the OTAs, and not just this past week. His first round of sessions was not met with a lot of enthusiasm. Aside from his connection with tight end Greg Dulcich, Willis' timing with the rest of the receivers has been off.

The QB has sailed several passes, had some intercepted, and, as in Douglas's case, outright dropped. It's a problem, but not one that should be a concern at the end of May.

Miami has a lot of work to do, and the offense will often struggle as it implements a new focus that doesn't rely solely on speed. Dolphins fans shouldn't be concerned yet.

The Dolphins have spent more time focusing on the passing game during this past OTA work. That has allowed defenses to tee off on throws. Still, catching issues have plagued several players as defenders have made it a point to knock the ball out of their hands.

Douglas may be practicing no differently than other players, but he has the bigger crosshair on his back given his draft status. Couple his drops with Willis' timing with his throws, and it's easy to want to push the panic button, but not yet.

There are several "Neon free agents" available, as the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson calls them. The Dolphins could poke that bear later in the offseason or during training camp if things are not working out, but for now, it's slow and steady, and practice after practice.