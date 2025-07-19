One move still makes too much sense for the Dolphins to ignore

With training camp opening, there are plenty of storylines to keep fans buzzing about this Miami Dolphins team. One of the bigger ones, of course, is the idea that Mike McDaniel could be on the hottest of seats.

Now, it's going to be tough for McDaniel to keep the job if his team doesn't make a statement and not just get into the playoffs, but win in the postseason. But, in order to do that, one part of the team still needs to be improved in a big way: the secondary.

Miami, of course, dealt Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers and were already rumored to be looking at cornerback help. Yet, the team has essentially done nothing. It's time to bring in maybe the best veteran still available.

Stephon Gilmore is still right there for the Dolphins' taking

Drafting a cornerback in the fifth round and signing Artie Burns as your most notable free agent, at the position, is laughable. Miami truly has done nothing at this position of need. In fact, they've gotten worse this offseason when it was already a concern beforehand.

The top of the Dolphins' current cornerback room includes Storm Duck, Cam Smith, rookie Jason Marshall Jr. and then Kader Kohou in the slot. Of course, several other names are competing as well. But, it's lacking talent even at the top.

Stephon Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and someone who can still play at a starter's level, makes way too much sense for the Dolphins. He has spent the past four seasons with four different teams, but still offers starting-caliber talent.

The free agent market is pretty dried-up at this stage in the game, and with training camp opening up here, adding someone like Gilmore would be an easy, calculated move for a team that is looking to potentially save its head coach's job. The Dolphins should act quickly, though, as Gilmore is likely to get another gig in the near future.

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Gilmore started 15 games and ended the year with nine pass breakups, one interception and allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 61.9 percent of their passes.

Sure, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn't posting back-to-back seasons with 20 pass breakups anymore. But, he is more than serviceable and would come in to take over a starting gig right away.