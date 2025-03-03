Top prospect's health concern could benefit Dolphins in 2025 NFL Draft

Imagine a Laremy Tunsil situation for the Miami Dolphins during the draft. They had a plan in place, but with each passing pick selection, their plans started to fall apart in a good way. Could it happen again in 2025?

Let's be clear up front: the Dolphins do not need another edge rusher in round one. They need line help and secondary help; they could even use another tight end. They don't need another edge rusher unless they want one.

The consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been and remains Penn State's Abdul Carter, but it was revealed recently that a foot problem could potentially sideline him for a significant amount of time if he opts to get the issue fixed with surgery.

While this is far from the "smoking-bong-bombshell" video that cost Tunsil millions, there are some who believe Carter's secure of the top pick could be loosening.

It is incredibly hard to imagine Carter falling out of the top five. It would be more shocking if he fell out of the top 10, but no one thought Tunsil would fall all the way to, you guessed it, pick No. 13 in 2016.

Miami wasn't planning on drafting a left tackle in 2016. Chris Grier was a first-time general manager with the Dolphins, but it was still the Mike Tannenbaum show in Miami.

Tunsil continued to fall, and the Dolphins eventually walked away with a player that should have reshaped the offensive line. We can forget about what Grier wasted the rest of Miami's draft picks that year.

Abdul Carter falling to pick No. 13 in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a "run to the podium" type of situation for the Miami Dolphins

Carter is an incredible athlete and would immediately make the Dolphins' defense better despite the fact that the team doesn't need to address the position in the early rounds of the draft. While Miami may need depth, they have more pressing needs along the roster on both sides of the ball.

Still, if another unexpected fall of a top talent were to happen, the Dolphins should not summarily wave it off. Carter and Chop Robinson would make an incredible team. Miami could also afford to move on from Bradley Chubb this offseason, and they would be able to utilize Jaelan Phillips in a different capacity to keep him healthy.

Will this happen? Absolutely not, but we heard that before in 2016 until a video surfaced moments before the draft started, so we can never truly say "never."

