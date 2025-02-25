Perfect low-cost Jevon Holland replacement just fell into Dolphins' laps

The 2024 season proved that the Miami Dolphins need to switch things up on both sides of the ball if they are going to make any noise in the AFC during the Mike McDaniel era. This could lead to some major schematic and personnel changes on defense.

Safety Jevon Holland, a pending free agent, sees the writing on the wall. Holland has made his feelings about Miami known on social media, seemingly implying that the Dolphins don't have either the financial means or interest (or both) to bring him back in the immediate future.

If the Dolphins are going to let Holland walk in free agency, it would seem unwise to entrust such an important position to a rookie in a make-or-break season. The veteran market is still ripe with bounce-back candidates for Miami to target, including one who will become added to the mix soon.

Former Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill was informed that he would be released with one year left on his contract. Now able to be signed by any team, a cash-strapped Dolphins squad in need of some extra depth in the secondary would be a perfect spot for Thornhill to give his career a shot of adrenaline.

Dolphins should consider Juan Thornhill signing to replace Jevon Holland

Thornhill already has two rings on his fingers, as he was a key member of Steve Spagnuolo's defense with the Kansas City Chiefs. One of many players KC couldn't afford to keep after paying Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, Thornhill signed with the Browns in free agency.

Thornhill didn't have a perfect time in Cleveland, as he failed to force a turnover in two seasons and was caught showing a lack of effort late in a wretched 2024 season. However, Thornhill's decline may be the product of being an imperfect fit in Cleveland's defense.

In an Anthony Weaver defense that has the safeties do more than just hang back in coverage, Thornhill can get back to playing the same hard-hitting role he manned in Kansas City. Thornhill is still a great open-field tackler, and that trait is sorely needed in this Miami defense.

Miami will need to find some solid cheap alternatives in free agency due to their lack of cap space, and Thornhill is a perfect reclamation project. In the right role, Thornhill could find himself revitalized in Miami, all while the Dolphins are free to use their draft capital to fix their play in the trenches.

