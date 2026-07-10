PFF's RB rankings finally give Dolphins fans something to be happy about

This time of the season is generally a quiet one when it comes to the NFL. With minicamps in the rearview and training camps still to come, fans are either left yearning for news or focusing elsewhere.

This week, though, those yearning got something to discuss when ESPN published its running back rankings for the 2026 season. It's important to note that the rankings came from a combination of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, and weren't exactly the opinions of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, it displeased a strong portion of the Miami Dolphins fan base nonetheless.

Miami's De'Von Achane landed in the rankings at No. 8, behind others like Buffalo's James Cook and the aging Derrick Henry out of Baltimore. Agree or disagree, the ranking was fair, but many within the Dolphins' fan base believe Achane to be a top-five back in the league. Thankfully, another outlet would agree.

PFF ranks Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 5th in 2026 RB rankings

In regard to ESPN's rankings, Cook is the only one I'd likely argue to put Achane over. Henry is on the wrong side of 30, but he's still dominating at an elite level, and I'm sure NFL defenders would unanimously pick Achane over him if they had to choose who'd they prefer to meet in the open field.

But at the same time, eight does feel a bit low for the Dolphins' RB, as Achane has been far and away Miami's best player over the past two years. So, when Pro Football Focus published its top running backs for 2026, having Achane listed at No. 5 felt right given his accomplishments thus far.

The interesting part, though, is how massive the differences are between ESPN and PFF. While both outlets have Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Christian McCaffrey at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4, respectively, they vary considerably outside of that.

At No. 3, ESPN has Saquon Barkley, while PFF has him all the way down at No. 8, with Henry taking the third spot. ESPN then has Jonathan Taylor rounding out the top five, with Henry and Cook, respectively, behind him as mentioned. PFF, though, has Cook up one spot to No. 6, with Taylor directly behind him.

Ironically, while I agree with Achane ranked ahead of Cook in PFF's rankings, I do believe Taylor belongs in the top-five conversation and should probably be ranked above both. In my personal rankings that nobody asked for, I'd likely list Robinson, Gibbs, Taylor, McCaffrey, Henry, and then Achane at No. 6.

Achane was heavily utilized in Mike McDaniel's offense, and as PFF notes, "is one of the fastest players in the NFL." Fresh off receiving his new extension, it will be interesting to see how new head coach Jeff Hafley utilizes Achane, particularly with dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis now in the fray. Achane received over 19 touches on average in 2025, but with McDaniel no longer involved, that level of volume could come down considerably.

On the surface, PFF's rankings do have a more fan-favorite or even fantasy-level type of feel to them, whereas ESPN's do look like they were compiled from scouts and coaches. Yet, after being named the worst roster for this coming season by ESPN, and for PFF putting Achane in the top five as he has performed, it's clear that Miami's fan base heavily favors the latter's rankings.

Let's just hope that Achane can live up to it and his new contract.