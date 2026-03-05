Steelers took just one year to learn what Dolphins already knew about Jonnu Smith

The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a tight end, but fans shouldn't expect a reunion with Jonnu Smith. Miami traded the talented TE prior to last season to the Steelers. A year later, the Steelers are releasing him.

Smith was part of the deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who may be traded before free agency begins or shortly after. While Smith produced great numbers in his lone season in Miami, his limitations became clear while in Pittsburgh last season.

Steelers are releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, per sources. The move will save the Steelers $7 million against the cap and Smith now will become an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/KEMIFKg9jQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is looking for a new home after release from Steelers

Smith had a career year with the Dolphins in 2024; he was the bright spot in an otherwise mundane passing game. Smith had hoped to remain with the Dolphins, but he threatened to hold out for more money. Chris Grier opted to trade him out of Miami instead. Miami rightfully balked at that, knowing his production was inflated due to injuries to other weapons.

In Pittsburgh, Smith got the raise he was looking for. Pittsburgh gave Smith a one-year extension and added more guaranteed money to his 2025 contract. In 2026, the tight end would have counted $10.8 million in cap dollars. The release will save the Steelers $7 million.

Smith was not good last season for Pittsburgh. He registered just 38 receptions on 54 targets, catching two touchdown passes. It was a far cry from the expectations Steelers fans had when he arrived.

With Smith now gone, the two main players from the trade remain in place. Ramsey looked good at times, but it was clear that his play continues to decline. The Dolphins got the better end of the trade with Fitzpatrick, who looked much better and far more fluid back in the aqua and orange.

That may not last long, however. Over the last week, there have been reports that the Dolphins are shopping the safety. It's unclear at this point if Jon-Eric Sullivan has found a buyer, but if he has, no one is talking.

Smith could reunite with Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles. The Chargers released Will Dissly ahead of free agency. Smith's issues with the Dolphins had nothing to do with his former head coach but instead with the money. He isn't going to get paid like he did last year, and that could be an enticing option for the Chargers. Smith would be a seamless fit in their system now.