Polarizing son of Hall of Famer names Dolphins as preferred next NFL home

Shilo Sanders has made his name well-known across the NFL and on social media. The younger brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, wants his NFL career to continue. Possibly with the Miami Dolphins, who have a safety problem.

The younger Sanders doesn't have the greatest reputation. His journey to making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster last year ended with an ejection in preseason after he threw a punch. The Buccaneers released him after the game.

A year out of football, Sanders seems ready to move on from being an athlete. According to a reply to a question posed to him on his "Kick" stream recently, however, he may consider a return if it were with the Dolphins.

“Probably the Dolphins because I’m already in Miami,” Sanders said when asked about where he would want to play if he did make an NFL return.

Miami Dolphins have no need to give Shilo Sanders a second NFL shot

The Dolphins should stay as far away from anyone in the Sanders family. This isn't a direct knock on them, but there is far too much drama that tends to follow them. Miami is trying to remake, rebuild, and rebrand the organization, and nothing Shilo has done warrants interest from the Dolphins.

The Dolphins indeed need safety help; it's one of the positions with the least amount of depth, but even during his short period of time with the Buccaneers, Sanders wasn't impressing the coaching staff enough to make a legitimate run for a practice squad spot, let alone the final 53-man roster.

While Miami seemed to be his first choice due to close proximity to the team, he also listed the Browns and the Cowboys as his next two preferences.

That all being said, Sanders is also realistic about his potential NFL return and the fact that it mostly doesn't exist. The former Colorado safety said recently that he is no longer training to return to the league. On his YouTube feed, Sanders revealed: "I don't think there is any light at the end of my tunnel," referencing his chances at an NFL return.

Despite a decent college career, Shilo couldn't ride the family name into the NFL. In Cleveland, the older Shedeur is hoping to win the starting job of Deshaun Watson, but he, too, has a long way to go before he is taken seriously as an NFL quarterback.

As for the Dolphins, there is little chance they will show interest in the safety. He just doesn't fit into the mold of what the Dolphins are hoping to build.