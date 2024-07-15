The 10 best quarterbacks in the history of the Miami Dolphins
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins have a history of success across their six decades in existence, though their quarterback history has been a bit more checkered. Playing with a conservative, run-heavy coach like Don Shula for much of their history will do that to you.
The Dolphins have played host to two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, as those two have taken control of the franchise for over 20 years. Between those two, however, there have been a few more confusing misses than tangible successes under center.
These 10 gunslingers have already proven to be the best in franchise history. While the creme de la creme of Dolphins quarterbacks can go toe-to-toe with many other franchises in NFL history, there have been some rank moments no fan wants to relieve.
Criteria for selection
These quarterbacks were chosen based on a combination of:
- Statistical achievements
- Impact on success
- Longevity
- Memorable moments
The Top 10 quarterbacks in Miami Dolphins history
10. Matt Moore
Matt Moore was a backup for nearly a decade in Miami, though he put up some solid numbers when called into action. With 29 touchdowns in 17 starts, Moore has a penchant for going deep downfield despite often subpar skill players and coaching around him.
Moore may be best remembered for getting the Dolphins to the playoffs during the 2016 season. While he soon wilted in the postseason, his efforts in that season should by no means go totally unnoticed. At his best, Moore was a capable game manager, which can't be said of all the post-Marino Miami quarterbacks.
9. Chad Pennington
After spending the better part of a decade keeping Miami down as part of the New York Jets, Chad Pennington was cast off after New York tried their luck with Brett Favre. Miami is grateful they made that choice, as Pennington miraculously finished second in MVP voting in 2008 and led Miami to the playoffs while pacing the NFL in completion percentage.
Unfortunately, Pennington's Dolphins tenure went much the same way as his Jets career. Ultra-accurate and in command, Pennington's issues with staying healthy ultimately took him down. While he is fairly regarded as a one-hit wonder, that one season ranks among the finest in Dolphins history.
8. David Woodley
David Woodley may be one of the more uninspiring quarterbacks to ever lead a team to a Super Bowl, but he did get there, and few in NFL history can make that claim. A strong ground game and defense helped get the Dolphins to the Super Bowl, as Woodley threw just five touchdown passes in the nine-game 1982 season.
Woodley was a passable backup and spot starter, but the realization that Miami was not going to be a viable team for much longer with him at quarterback prompted the selection of Dan Marino in 1983. Woodley tragically passed away in 2003 at just 44 years old, but fans will always have his Super Bowl run to look back on.
7. Don Strock
A rarity across the NFL, Don Strock was a career backup who stayed with one team for 14 consecutive seasons. Marino, Woodley, and Bob Greise all were backed up by Strock at one point. When called into action, he displayed an arm that often made fans wonder why no team ever gave him a shot as a full-time starter.
Strock, perhaps most famous for his role in the "Epic in Miami" playoff game, threw 45 touchdowns against 42 interceptions in his career. His best season as a starter came in 1978, when he went 5-2 as a starter and tossed 12 touchdowns
Shula's Miami rosters were going to have success irrespective of their quarterbacks at their peak, but Strock was the steady hand he needed when things got wild.
6. Earl Morrall
Earl Morrall started just 12 games in the regular season with Miami, as his career was primarily spent in his younger days with the Lions and Colts (where he won an MVP). What he did in 1972 after an injury to Bob Greise would solidify the Dolphins as the greatest individual team ever.
The late Morrall went undefeated as the starter in Miami, tossing 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Morrall would lead the team on a dominant postseason run that culminated in a Super Bowl victory against Washington that cemented Miami's legacy as the only undefeated team in modern NFL history.
While he went back to backup duty after this season, Morrall's contributions will never be forgotten.
5. Jay Fiedler
One of many quarterbacks who attempted to fill the post-Marino void, Jay Fiedler is one of the few who managed to have some degree of success with the Dolphins. Under Dave Wannstedt, Fiedler went 21-10 in the 2000 and 2001 seasons, making the playoffs in both campaigns.
Fiedler went 36-23 as a starter with Miami, but he ultimately lacked the arm talent needed to take them to the next level. While he never blew up the NFL record books with his talent, Fiedler proved to be a respectable starter who could lead a team to wins. He parlayed his success into a handful of backup jobs.
4. Ryan Tannehill
As has been proven due to his success with the Titans, Ryan Tannehill had plenty of gas left in the tank after leaving Miami. His time with the Dolphins was frustrating, as occasional moments of brilliance were covered up by his own inconsistency or a poor system around him.
Tannehill was the starter for six seasons (excluding his torn ACL mulligan in 2017). With over 20,000 passing yards, three straight seasons with at least 20 passing touchdowns, and 123 total scores through the air, Tannehill has a penchant for piling up the numbers. Still, a below .500 record as starter ultimately did him in.
His time with the Titans had to make Dolphins fans wonder why he couldn't be that effective in Miami.
3. Tua Tagovailoa
While there are debates to be had about Tua Tagovailoa's effectiveness late in the season, no one can argue against the fact that Tagovailoa is the best quarterback Miami has had since Marino retired. Tua is perfect for Mike McDaniel thanks to his tremendous accuracy and anticipation.
Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023, riding a truly special wide receiving corps of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to some gaudy efficiency numbers. Still early in his career and eyeing a new contract, Tagovailoa is already making his way up Miami's record books.
To ever have a chance of unseating one of the top two players (unlikely though it may be), Tua must prove he can get it done when the calendar flips to January and February.
2. Bob Griese
Griese was not as well-heralded as other elite quarterbacks in the 70s due to a lower volume of pass attempts limiting his statistical prowess. Griese never threw for more than 2,500 yards in a season, and never topped 22 touchdown passes in a single season.
Griese gets this spot on the back of his eight Pro Bowls. Griese was charged with overseeing a loaded Dolphins backfield. With a 92-56-3 record and two All-Pro nods, Griese earned some praise in his day for his winning ways. Griese has a Super Bowl win to his name.
He may not have had the greatest arm, but he executed the Shula system to perfection during the 1970s.
1. Dan Marino
The greatest quarterback to never win a championship, Dan Marino's accomplishments in the 1980s (adjusted for era) still put him in a very rarified tier across league history. His accolades with the Dolphins were that of an elite gunslinger with a golden arm being given the green light.
The 1984 NFL MVP when he threw a mind-boggling 48 touchdowns, Marino was a Pro Bowler nine times and an All-Pro six times. Marino led the NFL in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns three times. He retired with 61,361 yards and 420 touchdown passes, both of which were records when he retired.
Marino is the standard by which all other Dolphins quarterbacks are judged. His records may never be broken.
Rank
Player
Years with Dolphins
Passing yards
1.
Dan Marino
1983-1999
61,361
2.
Bob Griese
1967-1980
25,092
3.
Ryan Tannehill
2012-2018
20,434
4.
Tua Tagovailoa
2020-present
12,639
5.
Jay Fiedler
2000-2004
11,040
6.
Chad Henne
2008-2011
7,114
7.
David Woodley
1980-1983
5,928
8.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
2019-2020
5,620
9.
Don Strock
1974-1987
4,613
10.
Matt Moore
2011-2017
4,298