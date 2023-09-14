Dan Marino on today's NFL: ''We'd throw for 6,000''
Dolphins Hall Of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino told Kevin Clark in his program that with the players that are in the NLF, he would break his record, but not only that, he also said that he would throw for 6,000 yards.
"Yes, we'd throw for 6,000 yards."- Dan Marino
He remains happy that he is retired and clarifies that it is a benefit since he does not have to prove anything to anyone.
"The best part about this is Im retired. I don't have to prove it.- Dan Marino
"
He reiterated that it would be fun to return to a football field to test if he could throw those 6 thousand yards that he said.
"It would be a lot of fun. I wish I could."- Dan Marino
Dan Marino played 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, obtaining 61,361 passing yards. He has the current record for the most passing yards in a season. Marino achieved this record in his second season with the Dolphins, obtaining 5,084 passing yards.
Dan Marino joined the Hall Of Fame in 2003. He is considered one of the best players to wear the colors of the Miami Dolphins.
For you to magnify how good Marino is, Tua Tagovailoa has 3,548 passing yards in a season, two thousand less than Marino. Also, Marino is the first player to have more than 4,000 passing yards in six seasons. And he is the player with the most seasons played for the Dolphins.